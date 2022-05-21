हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Police

Jawan Honey-trapped in Rajasthan! Leaks info to ISI agent woman, arrested

Pradeep Kumar, who was recruited three years ago and was posted in the highly-sensitive Jodhpur regiment, was honey-trapped by a female agent from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Jawan Honey-trapped in Rajasthan! Leaks info to ISI agent woman, arrested
Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested Indian Army personnel Pradeep Kumar for allegedly spying.

In what could be a big catch, the Rajasthan Police on Saturday arrested an Indian Army personnel, Pradeep Kumar, for spying for Pakistan`s intelligence agency ISI. According to the police, Kumar, who was recruited three years ago and was posted in the highly-sensitive Jodhpur regiment, was honey-trapped by a female agent from the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

The police believe that confidential information of military and strategic importance was sent to Pakistan. They came into contact through social media six months ago. The woman introduced herself as Chhadam, a resident of Madhya Pradesh. She sought confidential documents related to the Indian Army on the pretext of marriage. The woman made Pradeep Kumar believe that she worked for a company in Bengaluru.

DG Intelligence, Umesh Mishra, said that Kumar has been taken into custody on suspicion of espionage. He is being interrogated, Mishra said.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan PoliceRajasthan Pradeep Kumar Honey TrapRajasthan Honey TrapRajasthan Army Honey Trap
Next
Story

Kerala directs districts to remain vigilant as Monkeypox spreads to several parts of world

Must Watch

PT5M11S

Hindu party Sohanlal Arya agreed with the Supreme Court's guidelines