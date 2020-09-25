JEE Advanced 2020: No candidates would be denied persmission — IIT-Delhi releases COVID-19 advisory, SOPs for students

NEW DELHI: The JEE Advanced Examinations are scheduled to be held on September 27, 2020.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi, the conducting body of the examination, has released a detailed Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and COVID-19 advisory for students, confirming that no candidates would be denied permission to appear for the examination.

In the detailed advisory, the IIT-Delhi has maintained that candidates appearing for the exam, will have to carry their JEE Advanced 2020 examination admit cards. They also have to fill the COVID-19 self-declaration (Undertaking) on the admit card properly.

JEE Advanced 2020: COVID-19 instructions, SOPs to be followed by students

1. Candidate should follow Entry time at the Test Centre communicated on the day before the exam via SMS to avoid any crowding at the entrance to the Test Centre at the time of entry and to maintain social distancing.

2. Candidates will be required to fill the COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the Admit Card as per instructions completely and thoroughly.

3. Candidates must wear their own mask at all times and are advised to carry their own bottle of sanitizer as well as their own transparent bottle of water.

4. Candidates need to maintain a space of at least 6 feet from each other at all times. Queue manager/ropes and Floor Marks will be arranged outside the Test Centre. Candidates are to follow the instructions provided by Test Centre staff.

5. Discontinuing the past practice, Lab/Hall/Room number will not be displayed outside the Test Centre to avoid any crowding at any one place in any situation. Instead, this detail will be informed to the candidates when the bar code on the Admit Card is scanned.

6. Candidates will be required to sanitize their hands by washing with soap and with Hand Sanitizer before entry into the Test Centre. Hand sanitizer will be available at various locations in the Test Centre.

7. At the time of entry, the filled-in COVID-19 Self Declaration (Undertaking) on the Admit Card, and the body temperature (using Thermo Guns) will be checked and Test Centre staff will guide the candidate to respective labs after scanning the bar code on the Admit Card. Candidates are required to strictly adhere to instructions provided by the Test Centre staff.

8. No candidate will be denied permission to appear for the examination unless she/he violates the COVID19 directives/advisories of Government (Central/State) applicable on the day of exam and instructions mentioned in the Admit Card.

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit cards can be downloaded from Monday (September 21) 10:00 am to September 27 (9:00 pm). Candidates are advised to download the admit card and take its print out for future use. They are also advised to carefully examine the details mentioned on the admit card. In case of any discrepancy, candidates can contact the JEE Advanced 2020 exam authorities.

This year, the IITs will offer 20 per cent of seats for female candidates. These supernumerary seats will be offered only to those female candidates who are declared qualified in JEE Advanced, admission will be awarded based on merit.