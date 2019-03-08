Judgment on Ayodhya case 'must expedite', SC should remove obstacles in constructing temple: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Friday asserted that though they fully respect the Supreme Court order of mediation in the Ayodhya case, the judgment on the dispute "must expedite and remove the obstacles in constructing a temple".

The SC appointed a mediation committee, headed by Justice (retired) Fakkir Mohamed Ibrahim Kalifulla, to settle the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute.

The apex court appointed a three-member mediation committee -- including former SC judge Justice Kalifulla, spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and Senior Advocate and Mediator Sriram Panchu -- which would meet all the petitioners at Faizabad in Uttar Pradesh. The committee has been given a month, after which a report has to be submitted to the court, said the five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi.

Speaking after the top court issued the order, the RSS called the SC order a surprising stand, adding that instead of accelerating the judicial process to end the long drawn dispute, the SC took ordered mediation.

The organisation said, that the apex court should find no priority for this sensitive subject associated with deep faith of Hindu society is beyond understanding. The RSS also added that the Hindus are constantly being neglected.

"That the Supreme Court should find no priority for this sensitive subject associated with deep faith of Hindu society is beyond understanding. We are experiencing that Hindus are constantly being neglected," added the organisation.