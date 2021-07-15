Kamal Nath meets Sonia Gandhi in Delhi amid buzz over leadership reshuffle

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath arrived at Sonia Gandhi's residence on Thursday (July 15) to meet the party's interim president, sparking speculations of being chosen the next Congress president. Nath's name is doing the rounds for a bigger role in the revamped Congress organisation.

According to sources, Gandhi and Nath are meeting to discuss 'changes in the party'. The former Chief Minister is among the front-runners for the post of Congress president. Some reports stated that the much-delayed election for the Congress president's post will be held after the Monsoon session of Parliament.

Kamal Nath, considered close to Gandhi family, is a former Union Minister and has been a parliamentarian nine times. He was elected to the Lok Sabha for the first time in 1980. Nath has been a veteran of the party and shares good ties with senior party leaders including those part of the group of 23 leaders who had written to the Congress chief seeking the organisation's overhaul.

Nath had also recently met Sharad Pawar at his Delhi residence after the NCP chief met some opposition leaders amid talk of the formation of a larger opposition front against the BJP.

The Congress party has been mulling changes in leadership for quite some time now. In May, Congress puts off party president election for the third time citing COVID-19 pandemic.