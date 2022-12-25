Kanpur viral video: Police SI locks woman inside room, thrashes her brutally - act caught-on-camera

In a shocking incident, a policeman was seen thrashing a woman in a room locked from inside in Kanpur's Kakwan area. The video, posted at Samajwadi Party's official Twitter handle, shows the cop - who appears to be a sub-inspector rank officer - beating and manhandling the woman. As heard in the video, people, who are outside the room are yelling at the policeman, asking him to open the door. The woman, meanwhile, is seen pleading for help. "Why have you locked the door, what are doing to her," people are heard shouting in the video. "He is beating me, torturing me," says the woman from inside the room.

Meanwhile, as the cop realises that his act is getting filmed, he starts saying - "You people are not doing the right thing with police, whatever you doing is wrong". The cop, while trying to defend his act, still didn't release the woman until the end of more than 2-minute-long video.

कानपुर पुलिस की एक और शर्मनाक करतूत!



ककवन थाना क्षेत्र में सब इंस्पेक्टर युवती से कर रहा अभद्रता, जान से मारने का कर रहा प्रयास।



रोज़ाना योगी सरकार की पुलिस की बर्बरता की घटनाएं आ रही सामने, मुख्यमंत्री मौन।



मामले की हो जांच, आरोपी पुलिसकर्मी पर हो कार्रवाई! @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/K4BItsuERL — Samajwadi Party (@samajwadiparty) December 25, 2022

The state's opposition, Samajwadi Party, slammed the Yogi Adityanath-led government over the act. The party tweeted: "Shameful act of Kanpur police. Everyday, videos of Yogi government's police doing atrocities on citizens emerge, but the chief minister stays silent. Matter must be probed and action should be taken on the cop."

