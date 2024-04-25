Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 2 Polling Constituencies
The voting in these seats will be held between 7am to 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Trending Photos
The stage is set for voting in 14 constituencies of Karnataka. The state has a total of 28 parliamentary seats out of which 14 are going to polls tomorrow. These 14 seats are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.
The voting in these seats will be held between 7am to 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.
Key candidates on these seats are as follows:
Udupi-Chikamagalur: Kota Srinivas Poojary of BJP vs Jayaprakash Hegde of Congress
Hassan: Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) of NDA vs Shreyas M. Patel of the Congress
Dakshina Kannada: Captain Brijesh Chowta of BJP vs Padmaraj of Congress
Chitradurga: Govind Karjol of BJP vs B N Chandrappa of Indian National Congress
Tumkur: V Somanna of the BJP vs SP Muddahanumegowda of Congress
Mandya: HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) vs Venkataramane Gowda of Congress
Mysore: Yaduveer Wadiyar of BJP vs M. Lakshmana of Congress
Chamarajanagar: S Balaraj of the BJP vs Sunil Bose of Congress
Bangalore Rural: Dr C N Manjunath of the BJP vs DK Suresh of Congress
Bangalore North: Shobha Karandlaje of BJP vs Rajeev Gowda of Congress
Bangalore Central: PC Mohan of BJP vs Mansoor Ali Khan of Congress
Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya of BJP vs Sowmya Reddy of Congress
Chickballapur: Dr. K Sudhakar of BJP vs M P Munivenkatappa of CPIM vs Raksha Ramaiah of Congress
Kolar: Mallesh Babu of BJP vs KV Gowtham of Congress
Of these, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Mandya are high-profile seats.
Live Tv