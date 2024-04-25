Karnataka Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting Timings, Key Candidates And Phase 2 Polling Constituencies

The stage is set for voting in 14 constituencies of Karnataka. The state has a total of 28 parliamentary seats out of which 14 are going to polls tomorrow. These 14 seats are Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar.

The voting in these seats will be held between 7am to 6pm. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Key candidates on these seats are as follows:

Udupi-Chikamagalur: Kota Srinivas Poojary of BJP vs Jayaprakash Hegde of Congress

Hassan: Prajwal Revanna of JD(S) of NDA vs Shreyas M. Patel of the Congress

Dakshina Kannada: Captain Brijesh Chowta of BJP vs Padmaraj of Congress

Chitradurga: Govind Karjol of BJP vs B N Chandrappa of Indian National Congress

Tumkur: V Somanna of the BJP vs SP Muddahanumegowda of Congress

Mandya: HD Kumaraswamy of JD(S) vs Venkataramane Gowda of Congress

Mysore: Yaduveer Wadiyar of BJP vs M. Lakshmana of Congress

Chamarajanagar: S Balaraj of the BJP vs Sunil Bose of Congress

Bangalore Rural: Dr C N Manjunath of the BJP vs DK Suresh of Congress

Bangalore North: Shobha Karandlaje of BJP vs Rajeev Gowda of Congress

Bangalore Central: PC Mohan of BJP vs Mansoor Ali Khan of Congress

Bangalore South: Tejasvi Surya of BJP vs Sowmya Reddy of Congress

Chickballapur: Dr. K Sudhakar of BJP vs M P Munivenkatappa of CPIM vs Raksha Ramaiah of Congress

Kolar: Mallesh Babu of BJP vs KV Gowtham of Congress

Of these, Bangalore South, Bangalore Rural and Mandya are high-profile seats.