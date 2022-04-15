हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
KS Eshwarappa

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa resigns amid row over contractor’s death

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid a row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil, as per reports.

File Photo

Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa tendered his resignation to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai amid a row over the alleged suicide of contractor Santosh Patil.

“An allegation is being made against me, should I come out of it clean or not?...for me to be proved as innocent, if I continue as minister when the investigation is on, there will be a feeling that I may influence the investigation. So I’m resigning as minister...I’m telling you that I will come out innocent and will certainly become Minister once again," the BJP leader had said before tendering the resignation. 

Addressing the controversy around the Karnataka contractor’s suicide and his minister’s alleged involvement, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had said on Friday that KS Eshwarappa decided to resign of his own free will and said that a probe would be conducted in the matter.

Warning the opposition not to hinder the case, Bommai said that there is no need for the opposition to turn into investigative officials as proper bodies will do their work.

 

