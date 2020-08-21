Kolkata Assistant Commissioner Uday Shankar Banerjee dies of coronavirus COVID-19

KOLKATA: Assistant Commissioner rank officer from Kolkata Police, Uday Shankar Banerjee lost his life to coronavirus COVID-19. According to reports, the 54-year-old senior cop was battling coronavirus for over a month and succumbed to the infection on Friday (August 20) morning.

Banerjee was posted in the Central division of Kolkata Police. He is the ninth police officer from the capital city to have lost his life to the lethal virus.

Mourning the officer's demise, the Kolkata Police tweeted, "We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Assistant Commissioner Uday Shankar Banerjee, who was posted in the Central Division . He was affected with #COVID19 and was at the forefront of our #FightAgainstCorona. #SaluteBraveheart #RIP."