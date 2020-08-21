हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kolkata police

Kolkata Assistant Commissioner Uday Shankar Banerjee dies of coronavirus COVID-19

Banerjee was posted in the Central division of Kolkata Police. He is the ninth police officer from the capital city to have lost his life to the lethal virus. 

Kolkata Assistant Commissioner Uday Shankar Banerjee dies of coronavirus COVID-19

KOLKATA: Assistant Commissioner rank officer from Kolkata Police, Uday Shankar Banerjee lost his life to coronavirus COVID-19. According to reports, the 54-year-old senior cop was battling coronavirus for over a month and succumbed to the infection on Friday (August 20) morning. 

Banerjee was posted in the Central division of Kolkata Police. He is the ninth police officer from the capital city to have lost his life to the lethal virus. 

Mourning the officer's demise, the Kolkata Police tweeted, "We deeply mourn the untimely demise of Assistant Commissioner Uday Shankar Banerjee, who was posted in the Central Division . He was affected with #COVID19 and was at the forefront of our #FightAgainstCorona. #SaluteBraveheart #RIP." 

 

Tags:
Kolkata policeWest BengalUday Shankar BanerjeeCOVID-19CoronavirusCoronavirus India
Next
Story

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar goes into quarantine after Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat tests COVID-19 positive
  • 29,05,823Confirmed
  • 54,849Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,19,43,183Confirmed
  • 7,75,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M12S

Video: Jammu Kashmir will be free of terror soon