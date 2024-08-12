Kolkata Rape-Murder Case: Is West Bengal Police Shielding Real Mastermind? DNA Decodes

A harrowing crime has once again put the spotlight on women's safety in West Bengal. A female trainee doctor was brutally raped and murdered inside the seminar hall of RG KAR Medical College in Kolkata. This tragic incident, reminiscent of the infamous Nirbhaya case in Delhi, has not only raised serious concerns about the safety of women in the state but also cast a shadow over the police investigation, which many believe is shielding the real culprits.

In the latest episode of DNA, Zee news analysed the incident that occurred on the night of August 8th and 9th, that has shaken the medical community and the state.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of Sanjay Roy, a civic volunteer, based on CCTV footage and the discovery of his Bluetooth headset at the crime scene. The police quickly declared the case solved, pinning the entire blame on Roy. However, the simplistic resolution offered by the police has been met with widespread skepticism.

Mamata’s Sunday Ultimatum To Police

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed doubts about the investigation's integrity, giving the police an ultimatum to uncover the truth by Sunday, failing which the case would be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Doctors at the hospital and across the country are not fully convinced by the police narrative. The nature of the crime, the victim's injuries, and the circumstantial evidence suggest that more than one person may have been involved.

Latest Development In Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

The medical community's outrage has led to a nationwide strike by doctors, with only emergency services being maintained. Their demands include a judicial inquiry into the incident, access to all CCTV footage related to the case, the death penalty for those responsible, and compensation for the victim's family.

Meanwhile, the Federation Of All India Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) has called for the establishment of security protocols for medical professionals and the creation of a Central Healthcare Protection Act.

In response to the growing unrest, RG KAR Medical College Principal Sandeep Ghosh has resigned. However, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has dismissed Ghosh's resignation as insufficient, pointing out his previous controversies and demanding a CBI investigation into the case.