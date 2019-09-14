Large section of society did not want partition: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jitendra Singh Friday said that partition of India was because of the wishes of few members of the society.

“Aspiration of some people led to the partition. The large section of the society did not want to be divided,” said the Minister of State for Prime Minister's Office at a Vishwa Hindi Parishad event in the national capital.

“Had there been no partition, there would have been no Article 370 nor the subject of its removal,” he said, adding, “You can see how forward or backward we went, with one accident in the history."

“The two-nation theory, on the basis of which the partition took place and was opposed by Gandhiji, became meaningless the day Bangladesh was born,” he added.

The event was also attended by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) national executive member Indresh Kumar said on Friday. Pakistan, which came into existence in 1947, will soon crumble under pressure from separatist movements within and split into several pieces, he said.

"Before 1947, Pakistan was not on the world map, I believe it will not be on the world map again. And, it can so happen that we will celebrate Bapu Jayanti and Hindi Diwas in Lahore, do you agree?" Kumar asked t a Vishwa Hindi Parishad event in the national capital, reported news agency ANI.

"Today, it lies at the verge of splitting into 5-6 pieces. Pashtunistan, Balochistan, Sindh want to break away. Experts predict this fate for Pakistan. It`s growing weak day-by-day," he added.