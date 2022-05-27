The LAS Goldair Handling JV CEO, Mr. Burzin Daver, has informed the Press that the joint venture company has now officially started work as the ground handler at the Bagdogra International Airport. In December 2021, the JV company clinched the license for ground handling services at the Bagdogra International Airport after a successful bidding process. The concession agreement was signed between the JV Company and the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in December 2021. The agreement has a term period of ten years, during which LAS Goldair Handling will be responsible for the airlines and chartered operators' ground operations at the Bagdogra International Airport. Considering that Bagdogra is the gateway to the majestic North-East of India, this was a prestigious deal that showcases the expertise of both partners in the joint venture. Not just that, it is a matter of great pride that LAS Goldair Handling is the only private company entrusted with the responsibility of ground handling at Bagdogra.

The LAS Goldair Handling JV takes care of the terminal, ramp, and cargo for chartered flight operators, all domestic and international flights arriving and departing from Bagdogra. It is pertinent to mention here the resourcefulness and the experience of Goldair Handling, the biggest ground handlers of airports in Greece. The company is the ground handler at 32 airports in Greece, Zurich, and other European airports. The joint venture uses state-of-art technology and the diverse competency of its core team members to deliver top-notch and seamless ground handling services at Bagdogra Airport.

Mr. Burzin Manek Daver also provided a further update on LAS Goldair Handling's future expansion plans to successfully establish it as a leader in this niche in India. The next stopover for the company is Udaipur, the City of Lakes, which is another upbeat tourist destination in India. The city attracts not just domestic travelers but foreign tourists too. LAS Goldair Handling has been awarded the license for handling the ground operations of airliners and chartered flights at the Udaipur International Airport. Besides the normal tourist season, the winters witness significant footfalls in the city because it is the wedding season, and Udaipur is a hot choice for destination weddings in India. As many as 600 charter flights are expected to arrive in the city from September 2022 onwards. The JV company has almost completed its hiring drive to ensure that it has the right resources and talent to offer top-of-the-line ground handling services to airline companies once the wedding season in Udaipur starts.

Both the contracts - Bagdogra and Udaipur - are August projects in the kitty for LAS Goldair Handling. Now, the company is looking at the bigger airports in India, which are all experiencing phenomenal passenger movement post-Covid. It is targeting airports in Indian metropolitan cities. This is in line with the aim of the company as India is the fastest-growing aviation market globally today.

(Sponsored Feature)