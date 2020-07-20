Lighting strike in West Bengal's Malda district kills two women, five injured

Malda: Lightning strike during a thunderstorm in West Bengal's Malda district took away lives of two women and five people other people injured on Sunday (July 19, 2020), said the police.

The deceased were identified as Jaya Mondal and Seema Mondal, said the West Bengal police.

Strong winds accompanied by lightning strike lashed the Harishchandrapur area of the Chanchal sub-division in the afternoon, killing two women and injuring five other people working in the agricultural fields in Gobra village, they said.

They were taken to a local health centre, where the two were declared dead, while the injured people were shifted to the Malda Medical College and Hospital and the Chanchal Super Speciality Hospital.

Earlier, on June 4, three persons were killed and one was critically injured in lightning strikes triggered by a thunderstorm in West Bengal's Malda district. Those killed were identified as Mithu Karmakar (33), Pinu Orao (57) and Sultan Ahmed (23).

(With PTI input)