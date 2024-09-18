Jammu and Kashmir Elections Phase 1 Polling Highlights: Voting Concludes, Over 60% Turnout Recorded
J&K Elections Phase-I Voting Updates: Approximately 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, were eligible to cast their votes to determine the fate of 219 candidates in Phase 1.
Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024 Highlights: Jammu and Kashmir today voted in the first phase of polling in 24 constituencies of seven districts. For the first time in a decade, seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, located on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain range, participated in an assembly election. The voting for all 24 seats commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.
Approximately 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, were eligible to cast their votes to determine the fate of 219 candidates including 90 independents who are running for 24 assembly segments. Of these segments, eight are in three districts of the Jammu region, and 16 are in four districts of the Kashmir Valley.
This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Security measures have been strengthened at all polling stations, and arrangements have been made to accommodate elders, women, and voters with disabilities. The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1 and the counting for all votes will take place on October 8.
J&K Voting Live Updates: Over 58% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5PM
In a massive turnouts for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir during the phase-1 voting for 24 seats, 58.19% turnout was recorded till 5 pm. The turnouts indicate people's support to the democratic process in the union territory.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 'People Are Coming Out...,' Says Dhami
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, stating that "this is becoming history, and people are coming out to vote in large numbers."
Jummu And Kashmir Election 2024: Voting Temporarily Halted In Polling Station
Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Bhagwan Mohalla, Kishtwar, due to a protest regarding the identification of voters.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 26.72% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM
As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), 26.72 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in Jammu and Kashmir in phase 1 polls
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: Women Vote At All-Women Booth
Women lined up to cast their votes at an 'all-women' polling booth in Kishtwar.
"I am feeling excited. We feel empowered on the polling day. Youngsters are hopeful of employment, development. Whatever happens, should happen in a broader sense," said a voter, Nausheen.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 10.26 % Recorded In Anantnag Till 9 AM
Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent, Doda 12.90 per cent, Kulgam 10.77 per cent, Ramban 11.91 per cent and Shopian 11.44 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in Phase 1 polling.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 14.83% Turnout Recorded In Kishtwar Till 9 AM
As per ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent till 9 am which is the highest among all while Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent voter turnout.
Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: 11.11% Voter Turnout Recorded by 9 AM
As per ECI, 11.11% voter turnout was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir till 9 am.
Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: 'Mood In Favour Of Congress...,' Says Ashok Gehlot
On J&K Assembly elections, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the mood was in favour of his party and highlighted that PM Mosi has already accepted his defeat.
Jammu and Kashmir Election Live: District Administration Kulgam Has Set Up Election Control Room
The District Administration of Kulgam set up an election control room to monitor the election process in the district.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 'BJP Will Definitely Win...,' Says Shagun Parihar
After casting a vote, a BJP candidate from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar said that BJP will win and form its government in Jammu and Kashmir.
She said, "The BJP will form its government in Jammu and Kashmir... The people of J&K want peace... BJP will definitely win... Terrorism is a huge problem. The BJP has reduced terrorism to a huge extent but the PDP and the National Conference have always tried to break the society. They are going to be wiped out... J&K will be free of terrorism soon..."
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: Congress Candidate Vikar Rasool Wani Casts Vote In Zadoora
Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani, who was running for the Banihal Assembly seat, cast his vote at a polling station in Banihal.
National Conference has fielded Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, while, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Imtiaz Ahmed Shan and BJP has fielded Mohd Saleem Bhat.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 'Security Is Biggest Issue...,' Says Shagun Parihar
BJP candidate from Kishtwar constituency Shagun Parihar offered prayers at her residence and said, "Security is the biggest issue here because I don't want what happened with me, to happen with anyone else. I want every daughter here to have her father's blessings..."
Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers
PM Modi also urged people to vote in large numbers as polling in J&K began earlier today.
As the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections begins, I urge all those in constituencies going to the polls today to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy. I particularly call upon young and first-time voters to exercise their franchise.
Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: 'Only Strong Govt Will Create Terror-Free J-K': Amit Shah
On polling day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that only a strong government can ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged citizens to vote in large numbers.
आतंकमुक्त जम्मू-कश्मीर का निर्माण, वहाँ नागरिकों के अधिकारों की रक्षा और विकास कार्यों को गति दृढ़ इच्छाशक्ति वाली सरकार ही दे सकती है।
आज जम्मू-कश्मीर विधानसभा चुनाव के पहले चरण में मतदान के लिए जा रहे मतदाताओं से मेरी यह अपील है कि एक ऐसी सरकार बनाने के लिए बढ़-चढ़कर मतदान…
Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: Independent Candidate Mohd Altaf Bhat Casts Vote In Zadoora
Mohd Altaf Bhat, an independent candidate from the Rajpora Assembly seat and supported by Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party, cast his vote at a polling station in Zadoora, Pulwama.
Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: Phase 1 Key Candidates
Prominent candidates in Kashmir on Wednesday include CPI (M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, National Conference's Sakina Itoo, and PDP's Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti is also going to contest from Srigufwara-Bijbehara.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live| 'Want People To Vote': Voter Asserts After Polling
After casting his vote, a voter said elections are being held for the first time in a decade. He expressed a desire for an end to unemployment and inflation.
"Today, elections are being held after 10 years. We want unemployment and inflation to end, keeping this in mind, we have voted. We want people to vote in large numbers." he said.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 14,000 Polling Staff To Manage 3,276 Stations
As per PTI reports citing officials informed that a total of 14,000 polling staff will oversee the process at 3,276 polling stations.
Jammu And Kashmir Live: 23.27 Lakh Voters To Poll Phase 1
As per the Election Commission (EC), approximately 23,27,580 voters are eligible in Phase 1. This includes 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender voters.
J&K Polls Live: Polling Begins For 24 Assembly Seats
Voting commenced for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, marking the first such election since the abrogation of Article 370. In Phase 1, 24 constituencies across seven districts of the Union Territory went to the polls, with stringent security measures in place, according to officials.
Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: Voters Queue Outside Kulgam Booth For Polling
People lining up outside polling booths to cast their votes for 24 assembly constituencies across J&K.
