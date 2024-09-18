Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2794715https://zeenews.india.com/india/live-updates/assembly-elections-2024-live-haryana-jammu-and-kashmir-vidhan-sabha-chunav-bjp-congress-jjp-jknc-pdp-polls-date-eci-latest-news-today-sept-18-2794715.html
NewsIndia
ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Elections Phase 1 Polling Highlights: Voting Concludes, Over 60% Turnout Recorded

J&K Elections Phase-I Voting Updates: Approximately 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, were eligible to cast their votes to determine the fate of 219 candidates in Phase 1.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Sep 18, 2024, 06:39 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Image: ANI
LIVE Blog

Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024 Highlights: Jammu and Kashmir today voted in the first phase of polling in 24 constituencies of seven districts. For the first time in a decade, seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, located on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain range, participated in an assembly election. The voting for all 24 seats commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

Approximately 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, were eligible to cast their votes to determine the fate of 219 candidates including 90 independents who are running for 24 assembly segments. Of these segments, eight are in three districts of the Jammu region, and 16 are in four districts of the Kashmir Valley.

This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Security measures have been strengthened at all polling stations, and arrangements have been made to accommodate elders, women, and voters with disabilities. The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1 and the counting for all votes will take place on October 8.

 

18 September 2024
17:42 IST

J&K Voting Live Updates: Over 58% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 5PM

In a massive turnouts for the assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir during the phase-1 voting for 24 seats, 58.19% turnout was recorded till 5 pm. The turnouts indicate people's support to the democratic process in the union territory. 

14:54 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 'People Are Coming Out...,' Says Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami remarked on the Jammu and Kashmir assembly polls, stating that "this is becoming history, and people are coming out to vote in large numbers."

 

13:26 IST

Jummu And Kashmir Election 2024: Voting Temporarily Halted In Polling Station

Voting was briefly halted at a polling station in Bhagwan Mohalla, Kishtwar, due to a protest regarding the identification of voters.

 

 

11:47 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live:  26.72% Voter Turnout Recorded Till 11 AM

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), 26.72 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am in Jammu and Kashmir in phase 1 polls

 

11:44 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: Women Vote At All-Women Booth

Women lined up to cast their votes at an 'all-women' polling booth in Kishtwar.

"I am feeling excited. We feel empowered on the polling day. Youngsters are hopeful of employment, development. Whatever happens, should happen in a broader sense," said a voter, Nausheen.

10:44 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 10.26 % Recorded In Anantnag Till 9 AM

Anantnag recorded 10.26 per cent, Doda 12.90 per cent, Kulgam 10.77 per cent, Ramban 11.91 per cent and Shopian 11.44 per cent voter turnout till 9 am in Phase 1 polling. 

10:41 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 14.83% Turnout Recorded In Kishtwar Till 9 AM

As per ECI, Kishtwar recorded a voter turnout of 14.83 per cent till 9 am which is the highest among all while Pulwama recorded 9.18 per cent voter turnout.

 

09:53 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: 11.11% Voter Turnout Recorded by 9 AM

As per ECI, 11.11% voter turnout was recorded in Jammu and Kashmir till 9 am. 

09:43 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: 'Mood In Favour Of Congress...,' Says Ashok Gehlot

On J&K Assembly elections, Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said that the mood was in favour of his party and highlighted that PM Mosi has already accepted his defeat.

 

 

 

09:23 IST

Jammu and Kashmir Election Live: District Administration Kulgam Has Set Up Election Control Room 

The District Administration of Kulgam set up an election control room to monitor the election process in the district.

09:13 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 'BJP Will Definitely Win...,' Says Shagun Parihar

After casting a vote, a BJP candidate from Kishtwar Shagun Parihar said that BJP will win and form its government in Jammu and Kashmir. 

She said, "The BJP will form its government in Jammu and Kashmir... The people of J&K want peace... BJP will definitely win... Terrorism is a huge problem. The BJP has reduced terrorism to a huge extent but the PDP and the National Conference have always tried to break the society. They are going to be wiped out... J&K will be free of terrorism soon..."

08:55 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: Congress Candidate Vikar Rasool Wani Casts Vote In Zadoora

Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani, who was running for the Banihal Assembly seat, cast his vote at a polling station in Banihal.

National Conference has fielded Sajad Shaheen from Banihal, while, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has fielded Imtiaz Ahmed Shan and BJP has fielded Mohd Saleem Bhat.

08:37 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 'Security Is Biggest Issue...,' Says Shagun Parihar

BJP candidate from Kishtwar constituency Shagun Parihar offered prayers at her residence and said, "Security is the biggest issue here because I don't want what happened with me, to happen with anyone else. I want every daughter here to have her father's blessings..." 

08:17 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: PM Modi Urges People To Vote In Large Numbers

PM Modi also urged people to vote in large numbers as polling in J&K began earlier today.

 

 

 

08:06 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: 'Only Strong Govt Will Create Terror-Free J-K': Amit Shah 

On polling day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that only a strong government can ensure a terror-free Jammu and Kashmir. He also urged citizens to vote in large numbers.

 

 

07:46 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: Independent Candidate Mohd Altaf Bhat Casts Vote In Zadoora

Mohd Altaf Bhat, an independent candidate from the Rajpora Assembly seat and supported by Engineer Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party, cast his vote at a polling station in Zadoora, Pulwama.

 

07:41 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election 2024: Phase 1 Key Candidates  

Prominent candidates in Kashmir on Wednesday include CPI (M)'s Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami, AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmad Mir, National Conference's Sakina Itoo, and PDP's Sartaj Madni and Abdul Rehman Veeri. PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti is also going to contest from Srigufwara-Bijbehara. 

07:33 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live| 'Want People To Vote': Voter Asserts After Polling

After casting his vote, a voter said elections are being held for the first time in a decade. He expressed a desire for an end to unemployment and inflation.

"Today, elections are being held after 10 years. We want unemployment and inflation to end, keeping this in mind, we have voted. We want people to vote in large numbers." he said.

07:24 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: 14,000 Polling Staff To Manage 3,276 Stations

As per PTI reports citing officials informed that a total of 14,000 polling staff will oversee the process at 3,276 polling stations.

07:21 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Live: 23.27 Lakh Voters To Poll Phase 1 

As per the Election Commission (EC), approximately 23,27,580 voters are eligible in Phase 1. This includes 11,76,462 males, 11,51,058 females, and 60 third-gender voters.

07:14 IST

J&K Polls Live: Polling Begins For 24 Assembly Seats

Voting commenced for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, marking the first such election since the abrogation of Article 370. In Phase 1, 24 constituencies across seven districts of the Union Territory went to the polls, with stringent security measures in place, according to officials.

07:01 IST

Jammu And Kashmir Election Live: Voters Queue Outside Kulgam Booth For Polling

People lining up outside polling booths to cast their votes for 24 assembly constituencies across J&K.

 

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Madhya Pradesh's Shocking Daughter Market Exposed
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court Halts Bulldozer Action
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal Resigns, Atishi Becomes Delhi's New CM
DNA Video
DNA: Lebanon Pager Explosions Shocks World
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim QR Code Battle Continues Over Waqf Bill
DNA Video
DNA: Gangajal and Gita Controversy at Roorkee Urs
DNA Video
DNA: Barawafat Slogans Spark Controversy in Siddharthnagar
DNA Video
DNA: Who Turned Bappa Into 'Bhaijaan'?
DNA Video
DNA: 3 Terrorists Killed in Baramulla, Kishtwar Encounter Continues
DNA Video
DNA: Ghaziabad Shocker- Juice Shop Owner Caught Mixing Urine in Juice for Six Months