Jammu and Kashmir Elections Phase 1 Polling Highlights: Voting Concludes, Over 60% Turnout Recorded

Jammu And Kashmir Elections 2024 Highlights: Jammu and Kashmir today voted in the first phase of polling in 24 constituencies of seven districts. For the first time in a decade, seven districts in Jammu and Kashmir, located on both sides of the Pir Panjal mountain range, participated in an assembly election. The voting for all 24 seats commenced at 7 am and concluded at 6 pm.

Approximately 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, were eligible to cast their votes to determine the fate of 219 candidates including 90 independents who are running for 24 assembly segments. Of these segments, eight are in three districts of the Jammu region, and 16 are in four districts of the Kashmir Valley.

This is the first assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019. Security measures have been strengthened at all polling stations, and arrangements have been made to accommodate elders, women, and voters with disabilities. The other two phases are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1 and the counting for all votes will take place on October 8.