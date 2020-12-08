Bharat Bandh: 32-year-old farmer from Sonipat found dead at Tikri Border

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old farmer from Sonipat was found dead at the Tikri Border on Tuesday. The deceased farmer was protesting against the Centre’s farm laws and was staying with other protestors at the Tikri Border for the past few days.

He was sleeping in the open at the TDI park. He was found dead this morning. His body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Though the Post-mortem report is awaited, the police suspect cold weather as the cause of his death.

He was identified as Ajay Moor, a resident of Guhana in Sonipat. His family members have been informed about his death.

The country today witnessed a mixed response to the `Bharat Bandh` call given by the farmer unions on Tuesday as no major disturbance has been reported from anywhere.

The shutdown -- from 11 AM to 3 PM -- focuses primarily on "chakka jaam" (no vehicular movement). However, its effect on the movement of vehicles is yet to be observed.

The call was, however, supported by various Opposition political parties. The morning peak-hour traffic movement was by and large normal across the country except a few states.

Partial `Bharat Bandh` impact was seen in vegetable `mandis` in the national capital and various others states but commercial establishments, particularly in cities and towns, are likely to be not affected as the retailers` organisations have kept off the shutdown.

There was some impact of the `Bandh` call in interstate bus services and the passengers reached railway stations a bit early in the wake of the nationwide protest. State and city borders were open, and public vehicles like auto-rickshaw, taxis, aggregator cabs, a few heavy vehicles carrying essential items were witnessed moving on roads.

Wholesale markets, retail vegetable markets and local vendors were functioning partially in many states.

Cold response was seen in Tamil Nadu while there was growing solidarity for the farmers cause in Odisha and Telangana. In Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party workers stopped Bundelkhand Express at Prayagraj, leading to a scuffle with the police as Samajwadi Party workers squatted on the railway track.

Very few vehicles were seen on roads in Bihar in the morning as the Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav is spearheading the support to the `Bharat Bandh`.

