LIVE: Amit Shah takes stock of flood situation in Madhya Pradesh as heavy rains batter state

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest news updates on COVID-19, Parliament Monsoon session and other news stories 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 4, 2021 - 12:20
ANI photo

New Delhi: As Madhya Pradesh gets no respite from torrential rains as heavy rains continue to batter the state trigerring floods in several districts, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation. The Met department has sounded a red alert for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts, besides orange alert for nine and yellow alert for other eight districts. 

Meanwhile, India reported 42,625 COVID-19 cases while as many as 562 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours.  India's active caseload is currently at 4,10,353 which constitute 1.29% of total cases, an increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest news updates: 

4 August 2021, 12:20 PM

Parliament Schedule at Lok Sabha for Wednesday, August 4: 

* Obituary references

* Bills for consideration and passing

-The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021
-The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

4 August 2021, 12:13 PM

VM Singh, National Governor, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, chairs meeting of a farmer delegation amid uproar over Centre's three farm laws. Over 100 farmers' organisations have participated in the meeting. (ANI)

4 August 2021, 12:10 PM

Rain has decreased and water levels have started coming down. Our communication system has been damaged in Shivpuri. We have contacted telecom ministry to try and restore infrastructure. I am in contact with Centre. I've spoken with PM Modi and Home Minister Shah: MP CM Chouhan (ANI)

4 August 2021, 12:10 PM

The situation of floods is serious in the state, especially northern MP. NDRF, SDRF, Army & BSF have rescued 5,950 people from 240 villages. Efforts are underway to rescue 1,950 more people. Air Force helicopters have started rescue operations: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)

 

