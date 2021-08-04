LIVE: Amit Shah takes stock of flood situation in Madhya Pradesh as heavy rains batter state

New Delhi: As Madhya Pradesh gets no respite from torrential rains as heavy rains continue to batter the state trigerring floods in several districts, Home Minister Amit Shah spoke to Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and took stock of the flood situation. The Met department has sounded a red alert for Shivpuri, Sheopur, Guna and two other districts, besides orange alert for nine and yellow alert for other eight districts.

Meanwhile, India reported 42,625 COVID-19 cases while as many as 562 deaths have been recorded in the last 24 hours. India's active caseload is currently at 4,10,353 which constitute 1.29% of total cases, an increase of 5,395 cases has been recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

