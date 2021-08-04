LIVE: Amit Shah takes stock of flood situation in Madhya Pradesh as heavy rains batter state

4 August 2021, 12:20 PM
Parliament Schedule at Lok Sabha for Wednesday, August 4:
* Obituary references
* Bills for consideration and passing
-The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021
-The Coconut Development Board (Amendment) Bill, 2021.
4 August 2021, 12:13 PM
VM Singh, National Governor, Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, chairs meeting of a farmer delegation amid uproar over Centre's three farm laws. Over 100 farmers' organisations have participated in the meeting. (ANI)
— ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2021
4 August 2021, 12:10 PM
Rain has decreased and water levels have started coming down. Our communication system has been damaged in Shivpuri. We have contacted telecom ministry to try and restore infrastructure. I am in contact with Centre. I've spoken with PM Modi and Home Minister Shah: MP CM Chouhan (ANI)
4 August 2021, 12:10 PM
The situation of floods is serious in the state, especially northern MP. NDRF, SDRF, Army & BSF have rescued 5,950 people from 240 villages. Efforts are underway to rescue 1,950 more people. Air Force helicopters have started rescue operations: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (ANI)