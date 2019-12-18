Live updates: Live: 113 arrested in UP for violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act

18 December 2019, 11:21 AM
The Supreme Court issued notice to Centre on the Citizenship Amendment Act but refuses to issue stay the amendment. The apex court directed the government to submit its reply by the second week of January 2020. The next hearing is on January 22, 2020.
18 December 2019, 11:00 AM
Satish Chandra Mishra, BSP MP after his party's delegation met President Ram Nath Kovind: We told him that Citizenship Amendment Act is wrong & in violation of the Preamble, Article 14 & 21. We requested him to take steps to revoke it.
18 December 2019, 10:51 AM
Delhi: Heavy traffic on DND Flyway. Road No. 13A between Mathura Road-Kalindi Kunj & Okhla underpass going towards Kalindi Kunj have been closed for vehicular movement. Traffic Police have advised commuters coming from Noida to take DND or Akshardham route to reach Delhi. #CAA pic.twitter.com/5o8nOl4yYy
18 December 2019, 10:51 AM
Delhi Police filed 2 FIRs in connection with Tuesday's Jafrabad incident under the IPC sections for rioting and damaging public property. Five people were detained, their backgrounds are being checked by Police. One FIR also registered in Brijpuri under IPC sections for stone pelting.
18 December 2019, 10:49 AM
Delhi: A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation is meeting President Ram Nath Kovind over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, today. https://t.co/oOuuDLP6Ug pic.twitter.com/EPCiLWVjXd
18 December 2019, 10:49 AM
Tamil Nadu: All party meeting over #CitizenshipAmendmentAct begins at DMK headquarters in Chennai. The meeting is being chaired by DMK President MK Stalin.
18 December 2019, 10:49 AM
A public suit filed in Delhi High Court seeking to constitute a fact finding committee to deal with Jamia Millia University (Delhi) incident & the medical assistance provided to students that were injured during the incident, news agency ANI reports.
18 December 2019, 10:48 AM
With the situation taking a turn for the worse, the police rushed five additional companies to the spot to help control the violence. A total of 14 companies were deployed along with senior officers and local staff to control the mobs.
18 December 2019, 10:48 AM
The violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Seelampur and Jafrabad area of northeast Delhi left 21 people, including 12 policemen and and three from the Rapid Action Force (RAF), injured.
18 December 2019, 10:48 AM
The Delhi Police has arrested six people in connection with the violence in Seelampur area on Tuesday. The arrests were made on Wednesday morning. Raids are also being conducted to apprehend some other people who have also been identified.