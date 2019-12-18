Live updates: Live: 113 arrested in UP for violent protests against Citizenship Amendment Act

Delhi has been witnessing several violent protests against the newly-implemented Citizenship Amendment Act since the last few days. On Sunday, clashes broke out between the Delhi Police and protestors, including a few from Jamia Millia Islamia University, and it continued till Monday. A day later, the violence hit North East Delhi's Seelampur and Jafradbad areas where angry protestors torched several motorbikes, pelted stones at police personnel and damaged buses and a police booth.

On Wednesday, six people were arrested in connection with the case and three cases were registered for arson and violence. The Delhi Police also conducted raids to apprehend some other people who have also been identified.

In view of the protests, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) has been imposed in North East district of Delhi.

Meanwhile, protests are also being held in other parts of the country over the amended Act. The Supreme Court will later in the day hear 59 petitions challenging the CAA.

A Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) parliamentary delegation is also scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind over the Act.

Stay tuned with Zee News on live updates from across the country on the Citizenship Amendment Act.