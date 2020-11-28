Farmers protest live updates: Protesting farmers gather at Delhi's Tikri border; heavy security deployed

28 November 2020, 09:05 AM The farmers, who are demonstrating on the Singhu border, have barricaded themselves. Despite being granted the Nirankari Ground in Burari, some of the protesting farmers said that they will stay at Singhu border. Meanwhile, a meeting of their leaders is currently underway to chalk out strategy on the protest.

28 November 2020, 08:52 AM Visuals: Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered. Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/AN9tVbMKyW — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

28 November 2020, 08:49 AM Visuals: Farmers at the approved protest site - Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. A farmer says, "Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul." Delhi: Farmers at the approved protest site -Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari A farmer says, "Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul." pic.twitter.com/lkOSHDllZI — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

28 November 2020, 08:43 AM VIDEO: A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest against Centre's farm laws. Delhi Police had on Friday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area. #WATCH A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest here Delhi Police yesterday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area pic.twitter.com/1t4OoVITCQ — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2020

28 November 2020, 07:49 AM Many colleges in Delhi cancelled their exams due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, according to several students on Friday. "We are coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were cancelled. There are many students who travelled to their colleges. It is causing a lot of problems for us," say students.

28 November 2020, 07:46 AM Visual: Farmers, participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, settle in for the night at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, where they have been permitted to hold their protest against Farm Laws. Arrangements have been made for the farmers at the Ground, by Delhi government. Delhi: Farmers, participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, settle in for the night at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, where they have been permitted to hold their protest against Farm Laws. Arrangements have been made for the farmers at the Ground, by Delhi Government. pic.twitter.com/MQbxxRCV4A — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2020

28 November 2020, 07:45 AM Farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) were also headed to the national capital. The farmers are protesting against the three new laws that deregulate sale of farm produce. They say this will dismantle the minimum support price (system).

28 November 2020, 07:44 AM More farmers from Punjab are on their way to Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. A number of women are also part of the protesters and are headed towards Delhi in tractor trolleys and other vehicles.

28 November 2020, 07:44 AM Several farmers have gathered at Delhi's border with Haryana in Sonipat district and they will halt for the night there. "The farmers from Punjab as well as from Haryana will make a night halt inside Haryana territory in Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni)'s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said over phone.

28 November 2020, 07:43 AM Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill over the phone to PTI.