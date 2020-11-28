हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Farmers protest live updates: Protesting farmers gather at Delhi's Tikri border; heavy security deployed

After the day-long confrontation at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu and Tikri borders, the Delhi Police on Friday (November 27) finally allowed thousands of farmers to enter Delhi for a planned protest against the new Central farm laws.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, November 28, 2020 - 09:05
Comments |

NEW DELHI: After the day-long confrontation at Delhi-Haryana's Singhu and Tikri borders, the Delhi Police on Friday (November 27) finally allowed thousands of farmers to enter Delhi for a planned protest against the new Central farm laws.

Even after the Delhi Police announced that they could enter the city escorted by cops, tear gas shells were lobbed at regular intervals and water sprays continued to push the crowd back as many wanted to march towards the Ramlila ground in Delhi and not the designated Nirankari ground in North Delhi's Burari. Some farmers were also reportedly injured in the action along with some policemen.

Stay tuned to the live blog of Zee News for latest updates on farmers' protest against the farm laws. 

28 November 2020, 09:05 AM

The farmers, who are demonstrating on the Singhu border, have barricaded themselves. Despite being granted the Nirankari Ground in Burari, some of the protesting farmers said that they will stay at Singhu border. Meanwhile, a meeting of their leaders is currently underway to chalk out strategy on the protest.

28 November 2020, 08:52 AM

Visuals: Heavy security deployment at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) where protesting farmers are gathered. 

28 November 2020, 08:49 AM

Visuals: Farmers at the approved protest site - Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari area. 

A farmer says, "Our protest will continue till the Farm laws are not withdrawn. We are here for the long haul."

28 November 2020, 08:43 AM

VIDEO: A meeting of farmers from Punjab underway at Singhu border (Delhi-Haryana) as they continue their protest against Centre's farm laws. Delhi Police had on Friday gave permission to farmers to hold their demonstrations at the Nirankari Samagam Ground in Delhi's Burari area.

28 November 2020, 07:49 AM

Many colleges in Delhi cancelled their exams due to farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, according to several students on Friday. "We are coming down from Rohtak. Our exams were cancelled. There are many students who travelled to their colleges. It is causing a lot of problems for us," say students.

28 November 2020, 07:46 AM

Visual: Farmers, participating in 'Delhi Chalo' protest march, settle in for the night at Nirankari Samagam Ground in Burari, where they have been permitted to hold their protest against Farm Laws. Arrangements have been made for the farmers at the Ground, by Delhi government.

28 November 2020, 07:45 AM

Farmers owing allegiance to Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) were also headed to the national capital. The farmers are protesting against the three new laws that deregulate sale of farm produce. They say this will dismantle the minimum support price (system).

28 November 2020, 07:44 AM

More farmers from Punjab are on their way to Haryana as part of their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march. A number of women are also part of the protesters and are headed towards Delhi in tractor trolleys and other vehicles.

28 November 2020, 07:44 AM

Several farmers have gathered at Delhi's border with Haryana in Sonipat district and they will halt for the night there. "The farmers from Punjab as well as from Haryana will make a night halt inside Haryana territory in Sonipat district, close to the Singhu border," Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni)'s Haryana unit chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said over phone.

28 November 2020, 07:43 AM

Several farmer leaders are still on their way to Delhi. We will hold a meeting tomorrow and then take our next decision, said Bharatiya Kisan Union (Dakanuda) president Buta Singh Burjgill over the phone to PTI.

28 November 2020, 07:42 AM

Farmer leaders from Punjab on Friday said they would hold a meeting on Saturday (Nov 28) to decide the next course of action even as they were in favour of going to Burari to hold an agitation over Centre's farm bills.

  • 93,09,787Confirmed
  • 1,35,715Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,10,26,993Confirmed
  • 14,32,817Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT14M2S

1 Minute, 1 Khabar: Big news so far