Gujarat local body election results 2021: Counting of votes today, all eyes on BJP

2 March 2021, 07:45 AM
Over 44,000 policemen, including State Reserve Police and 12 companies of CAPF, along with 54,000 home guards were deployed to ensure violence-free voting by the SEC.
2 March 2021, 07:44 AM
There are a total of 3.04 crore registered voters in the second phase local body election in Gujarat.
2 March 2021, 07:43 AM
In the February 21 elections, the BJP had registered a landslide victory across all the six municipal corporations.
2 March 2021, 07:42 AM
By-elections were also held for two seats in taluka panchayats and 24 seats in municipalities.
2 March 2021, 07:41 AM
Apart from the archrivals - BJP and Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are also in the fray for local body polls in Gujarat this time.
2 March 2021, 07:40 AM
For 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, according to the SEC.
2 March 2021, 07:40 AM
As per the SEC, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, out of which candidates on 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total of 8,235 seats.
2 March 2021, 07:38 AM
The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.
2 March 2021, 07:38 AM
Counting of votes for the polls in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat in the Gujarat local body election 2021 will be held on Tuesday.
2 March 2021, 07:37 AM
Gujarat local body election results 2021 will be announced on Tuesday (March 2, 2021)