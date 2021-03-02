हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Gujarat local body election results 2021: Counting of votes today, all eyes on BJP

As per the SEC, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, out of which candidates on 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total of 8,235 seats, it said.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 - 07:53
Comments |

Ahmedabad: Counting of votes for the polls in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat in the Gujarat local body election 2021 will be held on Tuesday (March 2, 2021). The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday. Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people.

The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, according to the poll panel officials. The police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.

The mob had claimed the EVMs tampered and police had to fire bullets in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, said a Waghodia police station official.

Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed on 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said. For the 8,235 seats, the BJP fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party 2,090, among others, said the SEC. 

Tune in to www.zeenews.com for live updates on Gujarat local body election results 2021

Live TV

2 March 2021, 07:45 AM

Over 44,000 policemen, including State Reserve Police and 12 companies of CAPF, along with 54,000 home guards were deployed to ensure violence-free voting by the SEC.

2 March 2021, 07:44 AM

There are a total of 3.04 crore registered voters in the second phase local body election in Gujarat.

2 March 2021, 07:43 AM

In the February 21 elections, the BJP had registered a landslide victory across all the six municipal corporations.

2 March 2021, 07:42 AM

By-elections were also held for two seats in taluka panchayats and 24 seats in municipalities. 

2 March 2021, 07:41 AM

Apart from the archrivals - BJP and Congress, Arvind Kejriwal's AAP and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are also in the fray for local body polls in Gujarat this time.

2 March 2021, 07:40 AM

For 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) 2,090, among others, according to the SEC. 

2 March 2021, 07:40 AM

As per the SEC, there are a total of 8,474 seats across 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats and 231 taluka panchayats in Gujarat, out of which candidates on 237 seats remain unopposed, and no form was filled for two seats in taluka panchayat. Thus, elections were held on a total of 8,235 seats.

2 March 2021, 07:38 AM

The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, while the figure was 65.80 for the district panchayats and 66.60 per cent for taluka panchayats.

2 March 2021, 07:38 AM

Counting of votes for the polls in 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayat and 231 taluka panchayat in the Gujarat local body election 2021 will be held on Tuesday.

 

2 March 2021, 07:37 AM

Gujarat local body election results 2021 will be announced on Tuesday (March 2, 2021)

 

Must Watch

PT3M48S

DNA: Why is India lagging behind in research, innovation?