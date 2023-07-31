Haryana Nuh Violence Latest News Updates | Home Guard Shot Dead As Mob Pelts Stones At VHP Procession; Internet Suspended

Haryana Nuh Violence Latest News Updates: A home guard was shot dead and about a dozen policemen injured on Monday as a mob in Haryana's Nuh district tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession and pelted stones and set cars on fire. As news of the violence in Muslim-dominated Nuh broke, mobs in the adjoining Gurugram district's Sohna set ablaze four vehicles and a shop. Protesters also blocked a road for hours.

According to police, VHP's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Nuh's Khedla Mod, and stones were pelted at the procession, and cars were then set ablaze. Prohibitory orders banning the assembly of people have been clamped in Nuh and Gurugram districts.

Mobile internet services have also been suspended in violence-hit Nuh district till Wednesday to contain the 'intense communal tension', the ML Khattar-led Haryana government said.



Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said three companies of central forces were being airlifted to the state.

Stay tuned with Zee News for the latest updates on Nuh violence: