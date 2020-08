New Delhi: As heavy rains continues to batter most parts of south India, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that rainfall is likely to continue over Kerala and a flood-like situation prevails in several parts of Karnataka.

The death toll in Kerala`s Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17, said Devikulam sub-collector on Friday. "The death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 17. Twelve people have been rescued so far," he told PTI.

Meawhile, India on Friday registered highest single-day spike of 62,538 COVID-19 cases taking the total caseload over 20-lakh mark. The COVID-19 tally rises to 20,27,075 including 6,07,384 active cases, 13,78,106 cured cases and 41,585 deaths.

