LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls review meeting amid spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: At least two people have been killed and nine injured in building collapse incident at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. A two-storey building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Dewas on Tuesday.

In other news, a fire broke in Kerala Secretariat's protocol department in the North block on Tuesday (August 25). According to sources, the block houses important offices and it is learnt that some files, documents and computers were burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Russian government has reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, sources said.

While coronavirus cases in India rose to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured patients and 58,390 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

