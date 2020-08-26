LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls review meeting amid spike in COVID-19 cases

26 August 2020, 08:10 AM
Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 continues to remain blocked due to the ongoing clearance work: Jammu & Kashmir Police
26 August 2020, 07:38 AM
Uttarakhand rain update: Dharchula SDM Anil Kr Shukla said, "Several roads are blocked in the district due to incessant rainfall this year. Houses are damaged and people have died. We're carrying out operations to clear roads. Road from Tawaghat to Darma valley is blocked. Work is on, it'll be cleared in 5-6 days." (ANI)
26 August 2020, 07:35 AM
The search and rescue operation at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas has concluded. A total of 9 people rescued from the spot where a two-storey building collapsed near Lal Gate area in Dewas yesterday. An NDRF officer says, "Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris."