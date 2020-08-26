हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
LIVE: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls review meeting amid spike in COVID-19 cases

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 09:14
Comments |
(Image courtesy: Twitter/@satyaprad1)

New Delhi: At least two people have been killed and nine injured in building collapse incident at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas. A two-storey building collapsed at the Station Road near Lal Gate in Dewas on Tuesday.

In other news, a fire broke in Kerala Secretariat's protocol department in the North block on Tuesday (August 25). According to sources, the block houses important offices and it is learnt that some files, documents and computers were burnt in the fire.

Meanwhile, the Russian government has reached out to India seeking collaboration for manufacturing its COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' and conducting its phase 3 clinical trial here, sources said.

While coronavirus cases in India rose to 31,67,324 including 7,04,348 active cases, 24,04,585 cured patients and 58,390 deaths as per the Ministry of Health data.

Stay tuned to Zee News live blog for latest news and updates:

 

26 August 2020, 08:10 AM

Jammu-Srinagar National Highway 44 continues to remain blocked due to the ongoing clearance work: Jammu & Kashmir Police

26 August 2020, 07:38 AM

Uttarakhand rain update: Dharchula SDM Anil Kr Shukla said, "Several roads are blocked in the district due to incessant rainfall this year. Houses are damaged and people have died. We're carrying out operations to clear roads. Road from Tawaghat to Darma valley is blocked. Work is on, it'll be cleared in 5-6 days." (ANI)

26 August 2020, 07:35 AM

The search and rescue operation at Madhya Pradesh's Dewas has concluded. A total of 9 people rescued from the spot where a two-storey building collapsed near Lal Gate area in Dewas yesterday. An NDRF officer says, "Two bodies were recovered and one more person was rescued from under the debris."

