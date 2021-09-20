LIVE: Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayer at Gurudwara ahead of taking oath as Punjab CM

20 September 2021, 08:40 AM
Maharashtra: Shiv Sena workers outside a Pune court on Sunday blackened the face of a man, who was earlier arrested for allegedly posting defamatory content on social media against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, party founder Balasaheb Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.
The accused identified as Abhijeet Limaye, 35, was arrested from his residence in Mumbai by Pune cyber police on Saturday. He was produced before the court, which granted him bail. As soon as he was released, some agitated Shiv Sena workers gathered outside the Pune court and blackened his face. (ANI)
20 September 2021, 08:39 AM
New Delhi: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday in New Delhi, said Chief Minister`s office. Patel, who recently took charge as the Chief Minister of the state after Vijay Rupani stepped down from the post, will pay a one-day visit to Delhi.
This will be Patel`s first meet with the country`s top leadership, after assuming the Chief Minister`s post.
20 September 2021, 08:38 AM
Maharashtra: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya was detained at Karad Railway Station in Satara district of Maharashtra in the early hours of Monday. Somaiya was expected to visit Kohlapur today. He was en route to the district via train. Ahead of his visit, Kolhapur District Collector had issued prohibitory orders against him and imposed Section 144, prohibiting gatherings on September 20 and 21.
Meanwhile, BJP's Maharashtra unit president Chandrakant Patil slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government over the alleged detention of party leader Kirit Somaiya in Mumbai. "Around 100 policemen are deployed outside residence of former MP Kirit Somaiya. Is Kirit Somaiya a terrorist? Terrorists who intend to organise blasts in Mumbai are arrested and some of them are roaming free as well. But when Kirit Somaiya is exposing scams related to corrupted ministers, he is being stopped," Patil said. (ANI)
20 September 2021, 08:36 AM
Chhattisgarh: Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated over 300 development projects of the Public Works Department (PWD) in the state. Over the past three years, the state government is continuously working hard for the development of Chhattisgarh, despite facing many challenges during COVID-19 times. (ANI)
20 September 2021, 08:29 AM
Uttarakhand: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami & Governor Lt Gen (retd) Gurmit Singh offered prayers at Gurudwara Nanakmatta Sahib in Udham Singh Nagar, y'day.
"The respect President & PM showed me with my appointment (as Governor), is paid to all Sikhs & soldiers of country," Governor said. (ANI)
20 September 2021, 08:28 AM
Punjab: Punjab CM-designate Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayer at a Gurudwara in Rupnagar before the oath-taking ceremony. Oath taking ceremony is to take place at 11 am today, Charanjit Singh Channi said yesterday.
