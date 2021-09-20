LIVE: Charanjit Singh Channi offers prayer at Gurudwara ahead of taking oath as Punjab CM

New Delhi: Congress MLA Charanjit Singh Channi is slated to take oath as Punjab`s 16th Chief Minister on Monday (September 20, 2021) at 11 am. The swearing-in ceremony will be held in Chandigarh. Reports suggest that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is unlikely to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Charanjit Singh Channi today.

Meanwhile, ​​AICC Treasurer Pawan Kumar Bansal has confirmed that Sukhjinder Randhawa and Brahm Mohindra will be the two new Deputy Chief Ministers of Punjab. The AICC Treasurer, through a tweet, confirmed the names and congratulated the two leaders for their elevation as Deputy CMs of Punjab.

Additionally, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi today.