LIVE: Amit Shah expected to attend several programs in Gandhinagar today

8 October 2021, 10:13 AM
Google owned YouTube is adding a few updates to captions and audio features which will be available in the coming months.
"Creators can now enable live auto captions for any live streams in English to make streams more inclusive and accessible," the company said in a statement.
8 October 2021, 09:59 AM
A fire broke out at a godown located in the Harkesh Nagar of the national capital on Friday, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) officials said. The department said a call was received about the fire around 4 am, and 18 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.
"A fire call was received about fire in godown around 3:45 am today. The fire was in cotton, thread and cloths waste inside the basement, ground and first floor. Total 18 fire tenders rushed to the site," the officials said.
8 October 2021, 09:59 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday extended greetings on Air Force Day, and said the Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism.
In a tweet Modi said, "Greetings to our air warriors and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force is synonymous with courage, diligence and professionalism. They have distinguished themselves in defending the country and through their humanitarian spirit in times of challenges."
8 October 2021, 09:58 AM
President Ram Nath Kovind on the occasion of 89th Air Force Day, said that the nation is proud of the Indian Air Force (IAF) which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war.
"Greetings to air warriors, veterans & their families on Air Force Day. The nation is proud of the Indian Air Force which has proved its competency and capability time and again during peace and war. I am sure the IAF will continue to maintain its cherished standards of excellence," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.
8 October 2021, 09:56 AM
The parade on the occasion of Air Force Day commenced at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh`s Ghaziabad. The air display started with flag bearing skydivers of the famous AKASH GANGA Team dropping out of AN-32 aircraft in their colourful canopies.
The flypast would include heritage aircraft, modern transport aircraft and frontline fighter aircraft.
8 October 2021, 09:55 AM
India reported 21,257 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. With this, the active cases in the country stand at 2,40,221, which is the lowest in 205 days.
As per the ministry, the recovery rate is currently at 97.96 per cent, the highest since March 2020. Meanwhile, 93.17 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under nationwide vaccination drive.
8 October 2021, 09:55 AM
Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that happened on October 3 in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.
In a tweet posted on Friday, Sibal asked a series of questions. He tweeted, "Modiji, why are you silent? Had you been in opposition, how would you have reacted?"