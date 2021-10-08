LIVE: Amit Shah expected to attend several programs in Gandhinagar today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to attend several programs including the inauguration of an oxygen plant and various development schemes, in Gandhinagar on Friday (October 8, 2021).

The Indian Air Force (IAF) will observe its 89th foundation day today. On the occasion of the IAF Day celebrations will take place at Hindon Air Force Station in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Additionally, a Delhi court is scheduled to pronounce its order today in a case related to the tampering with the evidence in the 1997 Uphaar fire tragedy matter involving real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal among others.

In other developments, the Maharashtra government will launch a special vaccination initiative ‘Mission Kavach Kundal’ to intensify the COVID-19 vaccine drive in the state from today.