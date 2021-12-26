LIVE: New COVID variant Omicron has knocked at our doors, warns PM Modi

26 December 2021, 11:19 AM
Group Captain Varun Singh was flying ill-fated helicopter that crashed in TN this month, in this crash we lost first CDS of our country Gen Rawat, his wife & several others. Varun himself bravely battled with death for many days but then he also left us: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'
India is marking 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' through innovative ways. One such effort was held in Lucknow recently... #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/HiiY25LdFZ
Prime Minister also added that for him, Mann Ki Baat is not about highlighting the work of the Government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers.
PM Modi also said that for the last seven years, our 'Mann Ki Baat' has also been inspiring us to do more good, to become better, by highlighting the goodness of the individual, of the society, of the country.
“At this time you must be preparing to bid farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022. On the New Year, every person, every organization, takes a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year, said the prime minister.
Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year: PM Modi
India's vaccination numbers are rising and this shows the innovative zeal of our scientists and the trust of our people: PM Modi
We have to keep taking precautions against COVID-19 in the wake of the new variant. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/3UB6Igqa63
India is fighting COVID-19 thanks to the spirited effort by our Jan Shakti. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/N7VXOkt7BB
For me, MannKi Baat is not about highlighting the work of the Government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers, says PM Modi.
"We must remember that a new variant of COVID19 #Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said in 'Mann Ki Baat'
