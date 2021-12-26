LIVE: New COVID variant Omicron has knocked at our doors, warns PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday. This will be the last edition of the year.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

"We must remember that a new variant of COVID19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said in his address.