LIVE: New COVID variant Omicron has knocked at our doors, warns PM Modi

"We must remember that a new variant of COVID19 Omicron has knocked our doors. To defeat this global pandemic our effort as citizens is important," PM Modi said in his address. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 26, 2021 - 11:21
Comments |
File Photo

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` on Sunday. This will be the last edition of the year.

In the last episode of Mann Ki Baat aired on November 28, the Prime Minister praised the armed forces ahead of the 50th anniversary of India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war.

Stay tuned with Zee News for all the latest breaking news updates.

26 December 2021, 11:19 AM

Group Captain Varun Singh was flying ill-fated helicopter that crashed in TN this month, in this crash we lost first CDS of our country Gen Rawat, his wife & several others. Varun himself bravely battled with death for many days but then he also left us: PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

26 December 2021, 11:19 AM

26 December 2021, 11:19 AM

Prime Minister also added that for him, Mann Ki Baat is not about highlighting the work of the Government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers.

26 December 2021, 11:18 AM

PM Modi also said that for the last seven years, our 'Mann Ki Baat' has also been inspiring us to do more good, to become better, by highlighting the goodness of the individual, of the society, of the country.

26 December 2021, 11:18 AM

“At this time you must be preparing to bid farewell to 2021 and welcome 2022.  On the New Year, every person, every organization, takes a resolution to do something better, to become better in the coming year, said the prime minister.

26 December 2021, 11:16 AM

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year: PM Modi

26 December 2021, 11:16 AM

India's vaccination numbers are rising and this shows the innovative zeal of our scientists and the trust of our people: PM Modi

26 December 2021, 11:16 AM

26 December 2021, 11:14 AM

For me, MannKi Baat is not about highlighting the work of the Government, which could have been easily done. Instead, it is about collective efforts by grassroots level change-makers, says PM Modi. 

26 December 2021, 11:14 AM

