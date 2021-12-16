LIVE: PM Modi to participate in reception ceremony of 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaals' today

16 December 2021, 08:57 AM On the occasion of Swarnim Vijay Diwas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday remembered the courage and sacrifice of the armed forces during the 1971 war and called it a "golden chapter in India`s military history". Taking to Twitter, the Defence Minister said, "On the occasion of `Swarnim Vijay Diwas` we remember the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces during the 1971 war. The 1971 war is the golden chapter in India`s military history. We are proud of our armed forces and their achievements."

16 December 2021, 08:57 AM President Ram Nath Kovind will witness Bangladesh`s 50th Victory Day celebrations in Dhaka on Thursday as a guest of honour. "The President on Thursday will witness the Victory Day parade and attend the Victory Day reception hosted by the President of Bangladesh to mark the conclusion of the "Mujib Borsho" celebrations," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Wednesday.

16 December 2021, 08:32 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address farmers during the valedictory session of the National Summit on Agro and Food Processing on Thursday (December 16, 2021) in Anand, Gujarat via video-conferencing. The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) in a release said that the summit brings in focus on natural farming and farmers will be provided with all requisite information detailing its benefits.

16 December 2021, 08:31 AM The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) will hold a two-day `Camp Sitting and Public Open Hearing` in Guwahati from Thursday (December 16, 2021) to hear the complaints related to the human rights violations from the five Northeastern states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Nagaland. According to NHRC, Justice Arun Mishra, Chairperson, NHRC will inaugurate the hearing at Assam Administrative Staff College, Khanapara, Guwahati at 10 am.

16 December 2021, 08:31 AM Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the homage and reception ceremony of `Swarnim Vijay Mashaals` at the National War Memorial in the national capital on Thursday. According to Prime Minister`s Office (PMO), as a part of the Swarnim Vijay Varsh Celebrations to commemorate 50 years of India`s victory in the 1971 War and formation of Bangladesh, on 16 December last year, the Prime Minister lit the Swarnim Vijay Mashaal from the Eternal Flame at the National War Memorial.

16 December 2021, 08:30 AM Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) is presently at 337 (overall) in the 'very poor' category, as per System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR)-India.

16 December 2021, 08:30 AM HM Amit Shah is slated to hold 'Nishad Samaj Jan Sabha' in UP on Friday. He'll inaugurate 23 new branches of UP Cooperative Bank, dedicate 29 godowns of UP State Warehousing Corporation & participate in inauguration of seventh National Convention of Sahakar Bharati: Govt Sources pic.twitter.com/jDSGx1FLSb — ANI (@ANI) December 16, 2021

16 December 2021, 08:30 AM Strict action will be taken against the elements who disturb the communal harmony in the coastal district, said Home Minister Aarag Jnanendra said in the Belagavi Suvarna Vidhanasoudha on Thursday.