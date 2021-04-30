LIVE: US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi, more flights expected next week

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
The Union government earlier this month opened up vaccination for the entire adult population starting from May 1, but several states are facing supply constraints and are postponing the drive.

By Caroline Esther D'Souza | Last Updated: Friday, April 30, 2021 - 08:58
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Union Cabinet meeting which has been called to review the existing COVID-19 situation in the country and to discuss what other measures can be taken to contain the chain of coronavirus infection. The meeting is scheduled to be held around 11 am.

The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers will be held via video conference. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi met Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and initiatives of the troops.

Ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, several states and union territories have issued notices informing the people that due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines the vaccination for the 18-44 age group is likely to be delayed.

In another update, the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment. The intervention application has been filed by an NGO, 'Public Policy Advocates', in the pending suo motu case by the apex court on the distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.

30 April 2021, 08:58 AM

Bombay HC heard petition against illegal procurement&transportation of 10,000 Remdesivir vials by BJP MP Sujay Patil in Delhi-Shirdi chartered flight.HC directed officials for details of such flights b/w 10-25 April. Next hearing May 3: Pradnya Talekar, petitioners' lawyer.

30 April 2021, 08:57 AM

Maharashtra: The statewide restrictions that were initially imposed till May 1st in the wake of the #COVID19 situation, have been further extended till May 15th.

30 April 2021, 08:50 AM

Emergency COVID-19 shipment arrives in India, see visuals from Delhi airport:

30 April 2021, 08:47 AM

US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. More such flights expected in the next week. US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance.

