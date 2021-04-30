LIVE: US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi, more flights expected next week

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair a Union Cabinet meeting which has been called to review the existing COVID-19 situation in the country and to discuss what other measures can be taken to contain the chain of coronavirus infection. The meeting is scheduled to be held around 11 am.

The meeting of the Union Council of Ministers will be held via video conference. Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi met Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane and reviewed the COVID-19 preparedness and initiatives of the troops.

Ahead of the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, several states and union territories have issued notices informing the people that due to the shortage of COVID-19 vaccines the vaccination for the 18-44 age group is likely to be delayed.

In another update, the Supreme Court will hear a plea seeking GST exemption on COVID-19 related drugs, medical equipment. The intervention application has been filed by an NGO, 'Public Policy Advocates', in the pending suo motu case by the apex court on the distribution of essential supplies and services during the pandemic.

