LIVE: US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi, more flights expected next week

30 April 2021, 08:58 AM
Bombay HC heard petition against illegal procurement&transportation of 10,000 Remdesivir vials by BJP MP Sujay Patil in Delhi-Shirdi chartered flight.HC directed officials for details of such flights b/w 10-25 April. Next hearing May 3: Pradnya Talekar, petitioners' lawyer.
30 April 2021, 08:57 AM
Maharashtra: The statewide restrictions that were initially imposed till May 1st in the wake of the #COVID19 situation, have been further extended till May 15th.
30 April 2021, 08:50 AM
Emergency COVID-19 shipment arrives in India, see visuals from Delhi airport:
The first of several emergency #COVID19 relief shipments from the United States has arrived in India! Building on over 70 years of cooperation, the United States stands with India as we fight the COVID-19 pandemic together: US Embassy in New Delhi, India pic.twitter.com/Efz5ugFkAS
30 April 2021, 08:47 AM
US Govt assistance flight arrives in Delhi. More such flights expected in the next week. US is providing: Oxygen support, Oxygen Concentrators, Oxygen Generation Units, PPE, Vaccine-Manufacturing Supplies, Rapid Diagnostic Tests, Therapeutics & Public Health Assistance.