India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 11: LIVE: Over 184 trains brought 2.26 lakh migrant workers from other states, says UP govt

As the nationwide coronavirus lockdown 3.0 is scheduled to end on May 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with Chief Ministers of various states via video conference on Monday (May 11) afternoon. According to reports, the Prime Minister will review India’s progress in containing coronavirus disease while gradually restarting economic activities in a phased manner.

The Prime Minister is also expected to discuss the next stage in the exit from the nationwide lockdown and will take feedback from states on further easing restrictions on economic activities. Discussions are also expected to take place on tackling the coronavirus pandemic in containment zones.

The number of coronavirus cases in India mounted to 67,152. So far, 2,206 have lost their lives due to the infection. Maharashtra, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are among the worst affected states that together account for almost half the number of cases and around 72 percent deaths in the country.

On March 24, the Prime Minister had announced a 21-day lockdown as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19. The lockdown was later extended till May 3 and later to May 17.

