India coronavirus, COVID-19 live updates, May 12: 1,026 cases in 24 hours take Maharashtra's total count to 24,427; death toll increased by 53 to 921

Coronavirus cases in India have crossed the 70,000-mark while the death toll stood at 2,293. Prime Minister Modi held a six-hour-long crucial meeting with the chief ministers of state on Monday. The ministers discussed the lockdown exit strategy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (May 11) said the nationwide lockdown to control coronavirus will have to continue beyond May 17 and he asked the states to give suggestions before May 15 on what economic activities should be allowed and how to go about it.

Chief ministers of several states asked the Prime Minister to let them play a bigger role in handling the coronavirus crisis by forming and changing lockdown guidelines for their states as they are more aware of the situation. Among those pitching for more freedom to decide the response to the virus were CMs of Punjab, Kerala, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha.

Indian Railways, meanwhile, has decided to gradually resume passenger train services amid the ongoing lockdown with 15 special trains from May 12. Bookings for these trains on 15 routes will started from May 11.

