LIVE: Over 30 COVID-19 vaccine candidates supported by Centre, Rajya Sabha told

 The 18-day monsoon session of the Parliament has begun and on September 15, the government in Rajya Sabha introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 16, 2020 - 11:56
New Delhi: The 18-day monsoon session of the Parliament has begun and on September 15, the government in Rajya Sabha introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic.

The Parliament witnessed a fiery debate with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh giving a speech on the border row, while the opposition demanded information on migrant deaths as well as Bollywood’s nexus with drug traffickers. On Wednesday, the Defence Minister will give a statement in Rajya Sabha over the developments along the Line of Actual Control.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which has provisions to suspend the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for two years and for a 30 per cent deduction of salaries of all lawmakers. While, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – was also passed in the Lower House of the Parliament Tuesday.

Stay tuned to Zee News Parliament live blog for latest updates:

 

16 September 2020, 11:56 AM

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram have sought leave for remaining absent for the session on health grounds. Apart from Manmohan Singh and Chidambaram, Oscar Fernandes, Navneeth Krishnan, Narendra Jadhav and Sushil Gupta have also sought leave. (IANS)

16 September 2020, 11:53 AM

Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to accord the status of an institution of national importance to a Jamnagar-based cluster of Ayurveda institutes. The Bill - 'The Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020' - was passed by a voice vote in Rajya Sabha. Lok Sabha has already approved the bill in the last session, in which three Jamnagar, Gujarat-based institutes -- Institute of Post Graduate Teaching and Research in Ayurveda, Gulabkunwerba Ayurveda Mahavidyalaya and Institute of Ayurveda Pharmaceutical Sciences --would be conglomerated. (PTI) 

16 September 2020, 11:49 AM

The government on Wednesday said more than 30 vaccine candidates for coronavirus have been supported, and three of them are in advance stages of trials now, while four are in advanced pre-clinical development stage. Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai also told the Rajya Sabha that 13 clinical trials of repurposed drugs have been undertaken to build a portfolio of therapeutic options for COVID-19 patients. "More than 30 vaccine candidates have been supported which are in different stages of development, 3 candidates are in advanced stage of Phase I, II, III trials and more than 4 are in advanced pre-clinical development stage," he said. (PTI) 

16 September 2020, 10:22 AM

Rajya Sabha to hold a discussion today on the statement made by Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, on 15th September, regarding COVID-19 pandemic and the steps taken by the Government. (ANI)

16 September 2020, 10:21 AM

Amid simmering tension between India and China along Line and Actual Control (LAC) in Eastern Ladakh, some suspicious Chinese activities have been noticed along Uttrakhand border. Sources told Zee Media that a hut-like structure has been spotted recently near Tinkar-Lipu pass of Nepal in Chinese side. It is believed China is engaged in construction activity in Cinese side General Area Jojo village Champa Maidan. Notably, the Jojo village is around -8 kms from Tinkar-Lipu pass of Nepal. Read more here

