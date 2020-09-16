LIVE: Over 30 COVID-19 vaccine candidates supported by Centre, Rajya Sabha told

New Delhi: The 18-day monsoon session of the Parliament has begun and on September 15, the government in Rajya Sabha introduced as many as five bills, including on reduction in the remuneration of ministers and protection of healthcare professional in epidemic.

The Parliament witnessed a fiery debate with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh giving a speech on the border row, while the opposition demanded information on migrant deaths as well as Bollywood’s nexus with drug traffickers. On Wednesday, the Defence Minister will give a statement in Rajya Sabha over the developments along the Line of Actual Control.

The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a Bill which has provisions to suspend the MP Local Area Development (MPLAD) funds for two years and for a 30 per cent deduction of salaries of all lawmakers. While, the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020 – was also passed in the Lower House of the Parliament Tuesday.

