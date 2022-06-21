JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022 (SOON) LIVE Updates: The Jharkhand Board Class 10th Result 2022 and Jharkhand Board Class 12th result 2022 to be declared shortly at jacresults.com
JAC 10th, 12th Science Result 2022: Jharkhand Academic Council will release the JAC 10th result 2022 and 12th science result today at 2:30 PM. Students can check the JAC Class 10, 12 result online on jac.jharkhand.gov.in 2022. They need to enter the roll code and roll number to check the Class 12th science and Jharkhand 10th result 2022.
Last year, the overall passing percentage was 95.93 per cent. In 2020, Kodarma was the best-performing area with 83.64 per cent, while Pakur was the worst-performing region with 63.99 per cent.
Jharkhand board result 2022: JAC 10th result stats
This year, around 3,99,010 students registered for the JAC board 10th exams 2022, the exams were conducted in 1256 centres across the state. The Jharkhand board 10th result 2022 will be declared today at 2:30 PM.
JAC Jharkhand gov in 12th result 2022: Passing criteria of Jharkhand 12th science result
Students need to score at least 33% marks in every subject in order to get passed in Jharkhand 12th Science exam 2022. The ones who are unable to score 33% marks can appear for the compartment exam.
JAC 12th result 2022 science: How to check www. jac results.com 2022 Class 12
- Visit the Jharkhand board result website, jharresults.nic.in result 2022.
- Click on the JAC board result link.
- Login with roll number and other required details.
- Submit and download JAC Class 12th result 2022
Jharkhand board 10th result: jac jharkhand gov in 10th result 2022 link
The direct link to check JAC 10th result 2022 will be avaialble at 2:30 PM on Jharkhand academic council Ranchi 10th result 2022 official website, jacresults.com 10th 2022.
