New Delhi: After the third and final phase of the Kerala local body polls which ended on Monday, the counting of votes will be held on Wednesday (December 16), the State Election Commission (SEC) informed.

A total of 70,27,534 people, including 32,87,029 men, 37,40,486 women and 19 transgender people cast their votes in the four districts. Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 79 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.87) and Kannur (78.57), while Kasaragod witnessed the lowest voter turnout with 77.17 per cent. The final phase of polling witnessed 78.64 per cent voter turnout in the four districts.

The tri-cornered fight between Left Democratic Front, United Democratic Front and National Democratic Alliance for the local body elections is being seen as a precursor to the state assembly elections which is scheduled for May 2021.

Live TV

Stay tuned with Zee News for latest upadtes on Kerala Local Body Election Results: