LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 08.06.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Karunya KR-657 Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- Check Full Winners List

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 08-06-2024 Live: The Kerala lottery department announced the "KARUNYA KR-657" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 08, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-657" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-657 outcome from June 8, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-657 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 08-06-2024 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-657 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS:

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KJ 971170

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA850985 KB883153 KC574411 KD792007 KE754674 KF858967 KG805706 KH803144 KJ839509 KK993459 KL762219 KM676486

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 915949 KB 915949 KC 915949 KD 915949 KF 915949 KG 915949 KH 915949 KJ 915949 KK915949 KL 915949 KM 915949

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0805 1175 1761 2288 2618 2916 3789 5339 5344 6712 7133 7262 7857 7940 8904 9702 9749 9804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0226 1027 1199 1674 2124 2369 4422 4590 8289 9095

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0026 2704 3786 3913 4285 4736 5084 5237 5818 6170 6288 6752 6832 8811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106 0124 0137 0374 0513 0520 0619 0861 0988 1047 1152 1160 1204 1293 1474 1560 1826 1944 2044 2153 2281 2727 2736 2830 2932 2984 3055 3078 3106 3118 3203 3218 3816 3958 3987 4051 4073 4172 4340 4532 4613 4618 4663 4737 4975 5612 5772 6058 6090 6101 6169 6645 6693 6861 6998 7013 7121 7210 7274 7295 7409 7439 7732 8075 8107 8135 8221 8301 8321 8558 8739 8822 8859 8861 9005 9199 9380 9437 9571 9663

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043 0081 0126 0375 0382 0467 0480 0637 0658 0807 0973 1028 1077 1117 1238 1286 1289 1327 1426 1473 1514 1533 1624 1768 1913 2107 2229 2233 2384 2509 2528 2609 2796 2905 2907 3092 3124 3135 3146 3163 3254 3331 3516 3522 3535 3697 3820 3845 3885 3890 3999 4145 4333 4380 4454 4496 4523 4597 4615 4682 4830 4833 4944 4965 5101 5149 5158 5165 5228 5253 5280 5320 5567 5769 5788 5811 5907 6018 6197 6265 6355 6506 6626 6710 6725 6852 6923 6995 7024 7265 7328 7399 7520 7568 7589 7740 7743 7807 7874 7950 8019 8059 8126 8186 8642 8689 8791 8815 8855 9127 9208 9252 9299 9307 9326 9360 9363 9455 9505 9527 9688 9737 9884 9959

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 01-06-2024 JUNE TODAY: KARUNYA KR-656 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs

2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs

3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh

4th Prize: Rs. 5,000

5th Prize: Rs. 2,000

6th Prize: Rs. 1,000

7th Prize: Rs. 500

8th Prize: Rs. 100

Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)