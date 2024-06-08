Advertisement
KERALA LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE | Kerala Lottery Result TODAY 08.06.2024 (SHORTLY) LIVE: Karunya KR-657 Saturday Lucky Draw Result To Be OUT Shortly- Check Full Winners List

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT SATURDAY 08-06-2024 LIVE: KARUNYA KR lottery is one of the 7 lucky draws held every week. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery "KARUNYA KR" lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala "KARUNYA KR" lottery code is "KR" because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of  lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Scroll down for the complete winners list of Kerala 'KARUNYA KR-657' lucky draw.

Jun 08, 2024, 10:51 AM IST
LIVE Blog

Kerala Lottery Result Saturday 08-06-2024 Live: The Kerala lottery department announced the "KARUNYA KR-657" Kerala Lottery Result on behalf of the Keralan government. Today, June 08, 2024, at Gorky Bhavan Near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kerala Lottery Result 2024 for "KARUNYA KR-657" will be drawn. The department of Kerala State Lotteries publishes the lottery in 12 series, and the series can change. Every week, 108 lakh tickets were made available for purchase. The first-place winner receive bumper 80 Lakh Rupees. Those who are anticipating today's draw can view the KARUNYA KR-657 outcome from June 8, 2024, right here. Stay updated on this website to avoid missing the Kerala Lottery KARUNYA KR-657 Results live today.

Kerala Lottery Result 08-06-2024 June: FULL LIST OF WINNING NUMBERS FOR KARUNYA KR-657 LOTTERY

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 1ST PRIZE OF RS 80 LAKHS IS: 

LUCKY NUMBER FOR 2ND PRIZE OF RS 5 LAKHS IS: KJ 971170

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 3RD PRIZE OF RS 1 Lakh ARE: KA850985 KB883153 KC574411 KD792007 KE754674 KF858967 KG805706 KH803144 KJ839509 KK993459 KL762219 KM676486

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR CONSOLATION PRIZE OF RS 8,000 ARE: KA 915949 KB 915949 KC 915949 KD 915949 KF 915949 KG 915949 KH 915949 KJ 915949 KK915949 KL 915949 KM 915949

(For The Tickets Ending with The Following Numbers below)

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 4TH PRIZE OF RS 5,000 ARE: 0805  1175  1761  2288  2618  2916  3789  5339  5344  6712  7133  7262  7857  7940  8904  9702  9749  9804

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 5TH PRIZE OF RS 2,000 ARE: 0226  1027  1199  1674  2124  2369  4422  4590  8289  9095

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 6TH PRIZE OF RS 1,000 ARE: 0026  2704  3786  3913  4285  4736  5084  5237  5818  6170  6288  6752  6832  8811

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 7TH PRIZE OF RS 500 ARE: 0106  0124  0137  0374  0513  0520  0619  0861  0988  1047  1152  1160  1204  1293  1474  1560  1826  1944  2044  2153  2281  2727  2736  2830  2932  2984  3055  3078  3106  3118  3203  3218  3816  3958  3987  4051  4073  4172  4340  4532  4613  4618  4663  4737  4975  5612  5772  6058  6090  6101  6169  6645  6693  6861  6998  7013  7121  7210  7274  7295  7409  7439  7732  8075  8107  8135  8221  8301  8321  8558  8739  8822  8859  8861  9005  9199  9380  9437  9571  9663

LUCKY NUMBERS FOR 8TH PRIZE OF RS 100 ARE: 0043  0081  0126  0375  0382  0467  0480  0637  0658  0807  0973  1028  1077  1117  1238  1286  1289  1327  1426  1473  1514  1533  1624  1768  1913  2107  2229  2233  2384  2509  2528  2609  2796  2905  2907  3092  3124  3135  3146  3163  3254  3331  3516  3522  3535  3697  3820  3845  3885  3890  3999  4145  4333  4380  4454  4496  4523  4597  4615  4682  4830  4833  4944  4965  5101  5149  5158  5165  5228  5253  5280  5320  5567  5769  5788  5811  5907  6018  6197  6265  6355  6506  6626  6710  6725  6852  6923  6995  7024  7265  7328  7399  7520  7568  7589  7740  7743  7807  7874  7950  8019  8059  8126  8186  8642  8689  8791  8815  8855  9127  9208  9252  9299  9307  9326  9360  9363  9455  9505  9527  9688  9737  9884  9959

KERALA LOTTERY RESULT 01-06-2024 JUNE TODAY: KARUNYA KR-656 LOTTERY PRIZE DETAILS

1st Prize: Rs 80 Lakhs
2nd Prize: Rs. 5 lakhs
3rd Prize: Rs. 1 Lakh
4th Prize: Rs. 5,000
5th Prize: Rs. 2,000
6th Prize: Rs. 1,000
7th Prize: Rs. 500
8th Prize: Rs. 100
Consolation Prize: Rs. 8,000

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote the lottery in any way.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Kerala Lottery Result 2024

08 June 2024
10:50 IST

Kerala Lottery Today 08-06.2024 June Live Updates: Karunya KR-657 Lucky Draw Result Time 

Kerala Lottery Result Today for Karunya KR-657 is going to draw today. The lottery result will be out after 2.55 pm when the Kerala Lottery Today Live starts. Lottery live results for Karunya KR-657 will start at 2.55 pm and official result will be published at 3 pm today.

