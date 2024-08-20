Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Underway

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The Supreme Court is currently hearing the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. During the proceedings, the bench has directed the CBI to submit a status report by Thursday. The apex court questioned why the victim's body was handed over to the parents at 8:30 PM, while the FIR was not registered until 11:45 PM.

The bench of Chief Justices headed by DY Chandraachud includes Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

Earlier, the top court took the cognizance of the alleged rape-murder case of a 31-year-old post graduate doctor inside the RG Kar College and Hospital premises.

The CBI investigation into the case has highlighted critical concerns, including the sanctity of evidence, the rule of law, and the safety of healthcare professionals, along with the broader issue of women's security in the workplace. The case has also intensified pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress, as women— a key constituency for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—express growing outrage.