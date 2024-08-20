Advertisement
KOLKATA DOCTOR RAPE-MURDER CASE

Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case LIVE Updates: Supreme Court Hearing Underway

Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: The Supreme Court questioned the delayed filing of an FIR after the victim's body was handed over to her parents.

Written By Priyanshu Priya|Reported By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 20, 2024, 11:49 AM IST
Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case: The Supreme Court is currently hearing the suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. During the proceedings, the bench has directed the CBI to submit a status report by Thursday. The apex court questioned why the victim's body was handed over to the parents at 8:30 PM, while the FIR was not registered until 11:45 PM. 

The bench of Chief Justices headed by DY Chandraachud includes Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra. 

Earlier, the top court took the cognizance of the alleged rape-murder case of a 31-year-old post graduate doctor inside the RG Kar College and Hospital premises. 

The CBI investigation into the case has highlighted critical concerns, including the sanctity of evidence, the rule of law, and the safety of healthcare professionals, along with the broader issue of women's security in the workplace. The case has also intensified pressure on the ruling Trinamool Congress, as women— a key constituency for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee—express growing outrage. 

Follow Zee News English For LIVE Updates On Kolkata Doctor Rape-Muder Case

20 August 2024
11:35 IST

Kolkata Rape-Murder Supreme Court Hearing Updates

As soon as the complaint was lodged by the parents of the deceased, the FIR was lodged: Bengal Govt replies to SC 

Nobody in the hospital registered the FIR ? What were Principal and Vice Principal doing ? Why didn’t they file the complaint: SC to Bengal Govt

11:30 IST

Kolkata murder case LIVE updates: SC Slams Bengal Government

The body of the victim was handed over to the parents at 8:30 PM while the FIR was registered only at 11:45 PM ?: SC to Bengal 

