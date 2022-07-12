NewsIndia
DELHI RAINS

LIVE: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD issues alert

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a rainfall warning for Telangana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 12, 2022, 09:37 AM IST

Trending Photos

LIVE: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD issues alert
LIVE Blog

Heavy rains today (July 12) lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours during the day. The weather department has also issued a rainfall warning for Telangana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jharkhand's Deoghar today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore. He will then head to Patna to address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

Stay tuned to Zee News for the latest news updates.

12 July 2022
09:34 AM

NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu in West Bengal's Kolkata

NDA presidential nominee Draupadi Murmu is in West Bengal's Kolkata to seek support for the July 18 election. Today morning, she paid tributes to Swami Vivekananda at his ancestral residence in Kolkata. Several Union Ministers and BJP MPs accompanied her.

09:33 AM

Bomb hurled at RSS office in Kerala

A bomb has been hurled at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) office in Kerala's Kannur district. The incident reportedly happened early this morning with window glasses of the building broken in the attack. 

09:24 AM

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore in Jharkhand's Deoghar today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today visit Jharkhand's Deoghar to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore. The Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several developmental projects around 12:45 PM and will also perform Pooja at Baba Baidyanath temple, one of the twelve Jyotirlingas, around 2:20 PM.

PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate Deoghar Airport

Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Deoghar Airport, which will be a key step to provide direct connectivity to Baba Baidyanath Dham, an important religious destination for devotees from all over the country. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), it has been constructed at an estimated cost of around Rs 400 crore. The Terminal Building of the airport is equipped to handle over five lakh passengers annually.

PM Modi at Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar

PM Modi will also inaugurate the components of the project "Development of Baidyanath Dham, Deoghar", which is sanctioned under the PRASAD Scheme of the Ministry of Tourism. The projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the development of two large pilgrimage congregation halls with a capacity of 2000 pilgrims each, Jalsar lake front development, and Shivganga Pond development among others.

The new amenities will further enrich the tourism experience for lakhs of devotees who visit Baba Baidyanath Dham.

PM Modi to dedicate to nation IPD, Operation Theatre services at AIIMS Deoghar 

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the In-Patient Department (IPD) and Operation Theatre services at AIIMS, Deoghar.

This is in accordance with the Prime Minister’s vision to develop excellent health care facilities in all parts of the country, the PMO said.

PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of multiple road projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple road projects worth more than Rs 10,000 crore. The projects that are being inaugurated include six laning of Gorhar to Barwada section of NH-2; widening of Rajganj-Chas up to the West Bengal border section of NH-32 among others. The major projects whose foundation stones are being laid include four laning of Mirzachowki- Farakka section of NH-80; four laning of Hariharganj to Parwa More section of NH-98; four laning of Palma to Gumla section of NH-23; Elevated corridor of Kutchery Chowk to Piska More section of NH-75 among others.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various energy infrastructure projects around Rs 3000 crore for the region. Projects that are to be inaugurated include the Bokaro-Angul section of the Jagdishpur-Haldia-Bokaro-Dhamra pipeline of GAIL; the New LPG Bottling plant of HPCL at Barhi, Hazaribagh and Bokaro LPG Bottling plant of BPCL. Foundation stone of Parbatpur Gas Collecting Station, Jharia Block, Coal Bed Methane (CBM) Asset of ONGC will also be laid.

Prime Minister will dedicate two Railway projects -- Godda-Hansdiha Electrified Section and Garhwa-Mahuria Doubling Project to the nation. These projects will help in facilitating seamless traffic movement of goods for industries and powerhouses. They will also ensure ease of train movement from Dumka to Asansol. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for three Railway projects -- Redevelopment of Ranchi railway station; Jasidih Bypass Line and  LHB Coach Maintenance Depot, Godda. The proposed redeveloped Ranchi Station will have world-class passenger amenities including a Food Court, Executive Lounge, Cafeteria, Air-Conditioned Waiting Halls, etc. for ensuring ease of movement as well as the comfort of the passengers.

PM Narendra Modi in Bihar's Patna

After Deoghar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Patna to address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly. He is also scheduled to inaugurate Shatabdi Smriti Stambh which has been built to commemorate 100 years of Bihar Vidhan Sabha.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha museum, where different galleries will demonstrate the history of democracy in Bihar and the evolution of the current civic structure. It will also have a Conference Hall with a capacity of more than 250 people. Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of the Vidhan Sabha guest house on the occasion.

09:18 AM

Rainfall alert issued for several Maharashtra cities including Mumbai, Thane, Pune

The IMD has issued a moderate to intense rainfall warning for several Maharashtra cities including Mumbai, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ghat areas of Pune and Satara, Nanded, Hingoli, Parbhani, Latur for the next few hours.

09:17 AM

Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD issues alert

Heavy rains today (July 12) lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours during the day. 

The weather department has also issued a rainfall warning for Telangana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: New Parliament House -- Understand the importance of the Ashoka Pillar
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi unveils Ashoka Pillar at new Parliament House
DNA Video
DNA: What are the opportunities for India amid growing population?
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi on Population -- Is a particular religion behind population explosion?
DNA Video
DNA: Population Explosion -- Who is increasing the population of India?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- When will 'one country, one law' be implemented in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Will schools in India become madrasas now?
DNA Video
DNA: Jamtara School -- Why a holiday for Friday prayers?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: The Inspirational Story of Bilal Ahmed of Kashmir