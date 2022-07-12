LIVE: Heavy rains lash parts of Delhi-NCR, Mumbai; IMD issues alert

Heavy rains today (July 12) lashed parts of Delhi-NCR and Mumbai with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting more downpours during the day. The weather department has also issued a rainfall warning for Telangana, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Jharkhand's Deoghar today to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over Rs 16,800 crore. He will then head to Patna to address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly.

