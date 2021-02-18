LIVE: Farmers' union call for nationwide ‘rail roko’, Railways deploys additional security

New Delhi: Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait announced that the farmer groups protesting against the Centre’s new farm laws will be holding a ‘rail roko’ (railway blockade) across the country on Thursday (February 18, 2021). The protest will be staged from 12 PM to 4 PM.

Trains at Mehrauli and Modi Nagar railway stations will be stopped by the farmers' union at Ghaziabad. The 'Rail roko' campaign will be run at Bahadurgarh railway station, passengers will be provided with food and drinks. At Gautam Buddha Nagar, trains will be stopped at Dankaur railway station.

While, Railways have deployed 20 additional RSPF companies across the country. Railways has also set up a control room to monitor the situation. Also, special attention wil be given to these states - Punjab, Haryana, UP and other states.

The ‘rail roko’ has been announced by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers` unions. Accusing the Centre, Tikait said the government has not been permitting many trains to ply for the last eight months despite the fact that many other curbs were removed after people faced difficulties.

