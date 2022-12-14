LIVE Updates| JEE Main 2023 Exam Date (SOON): NTA JEE Mains exam, registration dates to be OUT on THIS DATE at jeemain.nta.nic.in- Check details here

JEE Mains 2023 Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce JEE Main 2023 exam dates soon on nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The engineering entrance exam will be held twice next year for admission to BTech, BE, BArch, and BPlanning programs. JEE Main 2021 dates were announced in December, while those for the prior year were made public on March 1. An official announcement on the schedule for registration and the JEE Main exam in 2023 is pending. According to sources, this information will be released this week. Candidates can register for the exam at jeemain.nta.nic.in after finding the JEE Main 2023 notice on nta.ac.in. Candidates may take part in either one or both of the admission test's two sessions. Candidates must place among the top 2.5 lakh in JEE Mains to be eligible for JEE Advanced.

The exam format for Paper 1 would be based on JEE Main 2022 and emphasize MCQ questions for admissions to BE and BTech. Candidates took CBT exams in mathematics, physics, and chemistry. The Joint Entrance Examination will likely be given twice to students and JEE aspirants. The minimum eligibility criteria to apply for JEE Main 2022 is 10+2 (Class 12) pass certificate with Physics and Mathematics as mandatory subjects.