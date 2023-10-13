trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2674584
NewsIndia
NAGALAND SAMBAD LOTTERY RESULT TODAY

LIVE UPDATES | Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result TODAY 13-10-2023: Dear Meghna, Mountain, Seagull 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Lucky Draw Result SHORTLY- 1 Crore First Prize, Complete Winners List

Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Friday 13-10-2023 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM, DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Friday, October 13, 2023, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Scroll down to check winners list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2023, 12:04 AM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Nagaland State Lottery Result 2023 LIVE

Nagaland Sambad Lottery Today Result 13-10-2023 Friday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR MEGHNA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.

Check Latest Nagaland Lottery Result Thursday (12 October 2023) Live Updates

Nagaland Lottery Sambad Friday 13.10.2023 Result Timings

Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm. 

Nagaland Lottery 13-10-2023 Friday Prize Money Details

- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore

- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000

- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450

- 4th Prize: Rs. 250

- 5th Prize: Rs. 120

- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000

Nagaland Dear Lottery Friday Result October 13-10-2023

Nagaland DEAR MEGHNA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR MOUNTAIN EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced

 

Nagaland DEAR SEAGULL NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Live And Latest Updates On Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 2023

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian journalists the 'target' of Hamas?
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's decision on Israel war surprised everyone!
DNA Video
DNA: What did China say on Hamas amid Palestine-Israel war?
DNA Video
DNA: Horrible picture of Israeli war
DNA Video
Israel Hamas Conflict Updates: The most dangerous picture from Israel war
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How Will the World Order Change after Israel-Hamas War?
DNA Video
DNA: Israel will destroy Hamas!
DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978