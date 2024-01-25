Live Updates: Nitish Kumar May Quit As Bihar CM, Set To Ditch INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: The fate of the INDIA bloc, a coalition of regional parties opposed to the BJP, hangs in the balance as Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is reportedly planning to exit the alliance and join forces with the BJP for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Sources said that Mr Kumar, who heads the JD(U) party, is likely to make a dramatic U-turn and announce his decision soon. Sources said that the BJP’s top brass has already given the green signal to Nitish Kumar’s return, despite the reservations of some state leaders, and has imposed a gag order on the state unit.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Samrat Chaudhary has left for Delhi amid political turmoil. The BJP is likely to press for its own chief minister in Bihar, as it faces resentment from its workers and supporters over keeping Nitish Kumar in the top post.

The BJP wants to hold simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and the state assembly, hoping to ride on the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Ram temple issue. Meanwhile, there are reports of separate meetings taking place at the residences of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Nitish Kumar.