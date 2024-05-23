Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Siddaramaiah Writes To PM To Nullify Prajwal Revanna’s Diplomatic Passport
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi will address two public meetings today. He will be in Haryana and Punjab. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has scheduled events in Delhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: With five out of all seven phase already completed the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for May 25. In this phase a total of 889 candidates will be in fray over 57 Lok Sabha seats across eight states and union territories (UTs). Among these the national capital with seven seats will also vote in the sixth phase.
After the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25 last month. In this phase, polling will also be conducted at the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.
Today marks the last day of campaigning for sixth phase, due to which all parties have accelerated their wooing efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings today. He will be at the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in Haryana and Patiala Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has scheduled events in Delhi. He will hold a public meeting at Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi then he will participate in a Mahila Vichaar Vimarsh at Mangolpuri in northwest Delhi.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Siddaramaiah Requests PM To Cancel Prajwal Revanna’s Diplomatic Passport
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to terminate the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna, who is accused in the ‘Obscene Video Scandal’ and has a Blue Notice on his name.
In his letter Karnataka CM wrote, "Shameful that Prajwal Revanna...fled the country on 27th April 2024 to Germany using his diplomatic passport shortly after news of his heinous actions emerged and just a few hours before the first FIR was filed against him."
He stated that prompt and concerted actions should be taken to secure his return to India.
'Obscene videos' case involving JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna | Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah writes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to cancel the Diplomatic Passport of JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna "along with prompt and concerted actions to secure his return to India."
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Maneka Gandhi Says, BJP Is Run By People
Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP and candidate from Sultanpur Maneka Gandhi told ANI that it is a misconception that party is run by MPs as our party is run by crores of people.
When asked about Rahul Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, she said, "Everyone has its way and luck... I never speak about anyone's ability."
Lok Sabha Elections Live: EC Warns Against Public Disclosure of Polling Booth-Wise Voter Turnout Data
The Election Commission (EC) on Wednesday told Supreme Court that public disclosure of voter turnout data on its website for each polling station will disrupt the election machinery, which is already operational for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
The Election Commission refuted the claim that there was a "5-6%" rise in voter turnout data released on polling day and in subsequent press releases for the first two phases of the Lok Sabha elections, dismissing it as false and misleading.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Arvind Kejriwal Addresses Roadshow In Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister held a roadshow in RK Ashram Marg in the national capital. During his address Kejriwal said that he had made medicines free for the people of Delhi, but when he was imprisoned, he was denied medications for 15 days.
He mentioned that he has diabetes and has been taking insulin injections for the past 10 years, but in Tihar jail, he was not given these injections, causing his sugar levels to spike. Kejriwal added that the doctor warned that excessively high sugar levels could damage his kidneys and liver.
“I don't know what they (BJP) wanted to do with my body," reported ANI quoting Delhi CM.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Congress’ KC Venugopal Says, EC Is ‘Mere Spectator’
Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal was talking to ANI when he questioned how many complaints the Election Commission received regarding the Prime Minister's speech in Rajasthan, pointing out that the Commission had written a letter to JP Nadda at that time. He criticized the Election Commission for being a mere spectator of the Union Government's violations of the Code of Conduct, accusing the BJP of having the privilege to act and speak without repercussions while the Commission issues notices whenever an Opposition leader makes a statement.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Delhi Metro To Initiate Services From 4 AM On Polling Day
The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Wednesday that metro rail services will start at 4 am on May 25, the day of voting for the Lok Sabha Election 2024 in Delhi.
In a post on 'X' the DMRC said, "On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility."
On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, 2024 (Saturday), the Delhi Metro train services on all Lines will start from 04:00 AM so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility.
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: PM Modi's Schedule For Today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings today. He will be at the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in Haryana at 2 pm and at the Patiala Lok Sabha seat in Punjab at 4:30 pm.