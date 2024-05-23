Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE | Siddaramaiah Writes To PM To Nullify Prajwal Revanna’s Diplomatic Passport

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: With five out of all seven phase already completed the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections is scheduled for May 25. In this phase a total of 889 candidates will be in fray over 57 Lok Sabha seats across eight states and union territories (UTs). Among these the national capital with seven seats will also vote in the sixth phase.

After the Election Commission of India (ECI) revised the polling date for Jammu & Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency from May 7 to May 25 last month. In this phase, polling will also be conducted at the Anantnag-Rajouri seat.

Today marks the last day of campaigning for sixth phase, due to which all parties have accelerated their wooing efforts. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings today. He will be at the Bhiwani-Mahendragarh Lok Sabha seat in Haryana and Patiala Lok Sabha seat in Punjab. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi has scheduled events in Delhi. He will hold a public meeting at Dilshad Garden in northeast Delhi then he will participate in a Mahila Vichaar Vimarsh at Mangolpuri in northwest Delhi.