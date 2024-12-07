Nagaland Lottery Result Today 07-12-2024 Live: Dear Narmada 1 PM Saturday Lucky Draw Result Out Shortly - 1 Crore First Prize, Check Complete Winners List
Nagaland Sambad State Lottery Result Saturday 07.12.2024 LIVE: The results of Nagaland State Lottery DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM, DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM, DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM weekly lottery will be declared today i.e Saturday, December 07, 2024, at 1 PM, 6 PM and 8 PM respectively. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees. Result Update Here. Scroll down to check winners list.
Nagaland Sambad Lottery Result 07-12-2024 Saturday Live: The latest Nagaland State Lottery 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm is shared here on daily basis. Get the Latest Nagaland state lottery winning numbers and Stay connected for Draw Result Timely on Zee News English. In India, 13 countries have a lottery that is legal. The Result of 1 PM of Nagaland State's "DEAR NARMADA MORNING", Nagaland "DEAR DONNER EVENING" Lottery Sambad Result 6 PM and Nagaland "DEAR STORK NIGHT" Lottery Sambad result 8 PM will be out today. These Legal States are Nagaland, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Mizoram, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, Manipur, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and Assam. First Prize In All three lotteries of the day is Bumper 1 Crore Rupees.
Nagaland Lottery Sambad Saturday 07.12.2024 Result Timings
Lottery Sambad draw comes 3 times every day. This year’s Lottery Sambad Timing is Changed, Nowadays Lottery Sambad Timing is 1 pm, 6 pm, and 8 pm.
Nagaland Lottery 07-12-2024 Saturday Prize Money Details
- 1st Prize: Rs 1 Crore
- 2nd Prize: Rs. 9,000
- 3rd Prize: Rs. 450
- 4th Prize: Rs. 250
- 5th Prize: Rs. 120
- Consolation Prize: Rs. 1,000
Nagaland Dear Lottery Saturday Result December 07-12-2024
Nagaland DEAR NARMADA MORNING 1 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR DONNER EVENING 6 PM Result: To Be Announced
Nagaland DEAR STORK NIGHT 8 PM Result: To Be Announced
(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)
Nagaland Sambad Lottery 07.12.2024 Live Updates: Result Timings
Daily Nagaland State lottery result published 3 times 1 PM, 6pm and 8pm night and this live results are also posted here on the Zee News website.
