Two Muslim men beheaded a tailor in Udaipur, Rajasthan at his shop on Tuesday (June 28) for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media. The horrific killing has sent shockwaves across the nation.
- A tailor in Udaipur was beheaded by two men for reportedly supporting Nupur Sharma's comments
- Nupur Sharma, former BJP spokesperson, had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad
- The entire state has been put on alert following the incident
The horrific and gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, has left the country shocked. Two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop on Tuesday (June 28) for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.
Udaipur remains tensed a day after horrific killing.
#WATCH | Rajasthan: Morning visuals from Udaipur where Sec 144 has been imposed in view of killing of one Kanhaiya Lal y'day
In order to maintain law & order, internet services were suspended for 24 hours across the state & Sec 144 imposed in all districts for the next one month pic.twitter.com/sEx2x47aXh
— ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) June 29, 2022
According to reports, the postmortem of the slain tailor started in MB Hospital.
A statewide alert has also been issued to all Superintendents of Police and Inspector Generals to increase the mobility of forces and to maintain officers on the ground. Following the incident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to appeal to the youth of the state to maintain peace.
Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim."Both the accused have been detained and the law and order situation is under control. Some people were attempting to come out of the bylanes but were controlled. Curfew imposed in the nearby areas," Manoj Kumar, SP, Udaipur said on Tuesday.
Criticising the Congress-led Rajasthan government over the beheading incident in Udaipur, former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vasundhara Raje on Tuesday said the Ashok Gehlot government's policies of incitement and appeasement led to communal violence in the state. "With the brutal murder of innocent youth in Udaipur, it has become clear that due to the instigation and appeasement of the state government, the morale of the criminals is high. Due to this policy of the state government, a situation of communal frenzy and violence has arisen in the state. Those people and organizations behind this incident should be exposed and arrested immediately," Raje said.
The state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter. The SIT includes the Additional Director General of Police (ADG), Special Operation Group Ashok Kumar Rathore, Inspector General of Police (IG), Anti Terror Squad (ATS), Prafulla Kumar and a Superintendant of Police (SP) rank officer and an Additional SP rank officer.
The victim, a tailor, reportedly had recently shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma - former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. Following the murder, local markets in the area were shut as the traders demanded justice for the victim.
