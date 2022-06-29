The horrific and gruesome murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor in Udaipur, has left the country shocked. Two Muslim men beheaded a tailor at his shop on Tuesday (June 28) for supporting BJP leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on social media in Rajasthan's Udaipur. Soon after committing the crime, the two accused posted a video on social media boasting about the beheading and threatened Prime Minister Narendra Modi's life as well, police said. The two accused were arrested within hours of the incident. One of the assailants, who was identified as Riyaz Akhtar, attacked Kanhaiya Lal with a sharp-edged weapon while the other, Ghos Mohammad, recorded the crime on his mobile phone, police said.

