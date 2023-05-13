LIVE Updates | Varuna Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 Result: Will Siddaramaiah Continue To Win The High Stake Ballot?

Karnataka Election: Varuna Assembly Constituency 2023: In this election, Dr. Bharathi Shankar, a former BJP legislator from T Narasipur and current Janata Dal (Secular) candidate, faced off against Congress leader and former chief minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V Somanna of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in this traditionally stronghold of the Congress party.

One of the 224 constituencies for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Varuna is part of the Mysore district. The Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 took place in Varuna on May 10, and the results will be announced on May 13.

The Varuna seat fielded 23 candidates for the 2018 Karnataka Legislative Assembly election. The Indian National Congress won 80 seats, including Varuna. In a one-sided election, Yathindra S of the Indian National Congress won single-handedly by defeating T Basavaraju of the Bharatiya Janata Party by a massive majority of 58,616 votes.

The seat has long been a bastion for the Siddaramaiah family, with the former chief minister winning in 2008 and 2013, and his son Yathindra taking the seat in 2018 by beating BJP contender T Basavaraju by a margin of 58,616 votes and garnering 52.53 percent of the total votes cast. Varuna had 1,98,740 voters out of a total electorate of 2,34,533, making the turnout on May 10 84.74%, the highest since the segment was formed in 2008 from Chamundeshwari, T Narasipura, and Nanjangud. The electoral contest between Lingayat strongman and BJP minister V Somanna and opposition leader Siddaramaiah, a Kuruba, is blamed for the high voter participation.