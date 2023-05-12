LIVE Coverage | Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: Congress vs BJP vs JDS - Who Will Win Karnataka This Year

topStoriesenglish2606607
 Karnataka Assembly Election Result 2023: The results for the 224 Assembly seats of Karnataka will be announced on Saturday, May 13th. All three players - BJP, Congress and Janata Dal-Secular are claiming that they will be forming government in the state after the results are announced. People voted for the 224 Karnataka assembly seats on Wednesday. The voter turnout in the high voltage Varuna seat reached 77.11 per cent. It is one among the keenly observed seats as Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and Minister for Housing V. Somanna are contesting from there. The trend of huge voter turnout in coastal and hilly regions continued. The turnout of voters reached 70.09 per cent in the Virajpet seat. Madikeri seat registered 70.81 per cent polling.


 

 

 

 

