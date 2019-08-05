Lives were lost in Jammu and Kashmir because of Article 370: Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra

Rajya Sabha MP Subhash Chandra welcomed Modi government’s decision to scrap Article 370, saying it gave him happiness from within. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, he congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Rajya Sabha MP dismissed the claims made by Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, saying that lives had been lost in Jammu and Kashmir because of Article 370.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad said that Kashmir became a part of India because of Article 370. This is wrong. Article 370 came in 1949 while Kashmir became a part of India in 1947. Lives were lost in Kashmir due to Article 370” said Chandra.

He also slammed two Members of Parliament, who earlier on Monday, “disrespected the Constitution”. “They never respected the Constitution,” the Rajya Sabha member added.

Chandra further cited an incident during 1994-95 when Pakistan was facing general election and Benazir Bhutto was the prime minister of the country.

“People used to watch Zee TV in Pakistan. Bhutto had stopped broadcast of poll campaign of Nawaz Sharif and Imran Khan…we sent a team from London and ensured the coverage,” he said.

The Rajya Sabha member further said that he was then called by a judicial commission in Pakistan. “They told me that the issue of Kashmir can be resolved if Article 370 is revoked. I came back and asked all my friends as to why the Article was not being scrapped,” said Subhash Chandra.