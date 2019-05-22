Local train movement affected in Mumbai due to technical glitch on Western Line

Mumbai: Services on the Western Line of the Mumbai local trains were affected on Wednesday morning due to a technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon station.

The snag took place at around 7 am and it was restored at 7.50 am. Movement of trains going to Church Gate was affected due to the glitch.

Live TV

The Western Railway in a tweet said, “Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 7.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenience is deeply regretted."

Due to technical glitch in signalling at Goregaon at 7.05 am, train movement was affected. It has been restored at 07.50 am. Trains will be delayed for some time due to this. Inconvenienceiis deeply regretted. @drmbct — Western Railway (@WesternRly) May 22, 2019

Thousands of passengers were stranded due to the glitch.