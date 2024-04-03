Lok Sabha Election 2024: SP Again Gives Ticket To ST Hasan, Ruchi Veera Out!

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, the Samajwadi Party's national president, Akhilesh Yadav, issued a letter for candidate ST Hasan. ST Hasan was once again made a contender from Muradabad after Ruchiveera's nomination. The letter was issued after nominating Ruchi Veera. A letter was written to the Election Commission to cancel Ruchi Veera's symbol.

It is learned that Akhilesh Yadav did not want Ruchiveera to become a candidate. For this, he had also asked Ruchiveera to support HT Hasan on the day of nomination by calling her, but Ruchiveera did not agree to his proposal.

After that, Akhilesh Yadav wrote a letter and this letter was sent to the election officer in Muradabad from Lucknow... but due to the letter not reaching on time, it was not received. Due to this, Ruchiveera remained the candidate. At the insistence of Azam Khan, Ruchiveera was given the ticket first, but Akhilesh got angry at her stubbornness on Azam Khan's insistence and later wrote a letter to cancel Ruchiveera's ticket based on his own stance.

An exclusive copy of the letter is available with Zee Media. HT Hasan was given a letter on March 24 to contest the election, and later on the 26th, Ruchiveera was given one.