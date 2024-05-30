Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Campaign Ends Today: Five Slogans That Became Highlight This Season

The Lok Sabha Election 2024 campaign came to an end today with both the big parties - Congress and the BJP making their last-ditch attempt to woo the voters for the 57 seats that will go to the polls on phase 1. The poll campaign started in the third week of March in a very familiar tone with both parties criticising each other with the usual rhetorics. However, after a low turnout in the first phase, the poll campaign took a road full of twists and renewed attacks. Some of the key poll slogans that made waves this election are here:

'Abki Baar, 400 Paar': Narendra Modi gave this slogan during the last Parliament session of the 17th Lok Sabha. The Congress fell for it and for the first three phases, the opposition focussed only on keeping the BJP away from achieving this number. It was only after the three phases of voting that Congress realized the BJP's mind game and started countering the slogan of '400 Par' with their poll predictions.

'Samvidhan Badal Denge': During the poll campaign, Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the BJP over the party's 'Abki Baar, 400 Paar'. He said that the BJP wants 400 seats to change the constitution and end the reservation. However, PM Modi said that no one can end the constitution.

Mangalsutra: After the Congress party released its manifesto promising steps for the upliftment of socio-economic backward sections and Sam Pitroda's remark on inheritance tax, Narendra Modi made the 'Mangalsutra' remark during a rally in Rajasthan. He alleged that Congress would snatch half of the property, gold and even 'Mangalsutra' of the women if voted to power. Responding to Modi's remark, Priyanka Gandhi said that her mother sacrificed her 'Mangalsutra' for the country while her grandmother gave her gold to the country.

'Muslim League': Taking a dig at the Congress party and its manifesto, the BJP leaders alleged that the grand old party's manifesto is similar to the Muslim league. "The Congress manifesto reflects the same idea which was prevalent in the Muslim League during the freedom movement," said PM Modi on multiple occasions. Another poll issue that the BJP drew from the Congress-ruled states and Rahul Gandhi's 'Jitani Abadi, Utna Haq'. The BJP alleged that Congress is providing reservations to Muslims from the OBC, SC and ST quota, an allegation that Congress refused.

'Khata Khat Khata Khat': Rahul Gandhi during his poll campaign claimed that if Congress is voted to power, it will erase poverty in a stroke by providing Rs 8,000 per month to poor women. He said that the Congress party would provide this amount to poor's bank accounts 'Khata Khat Khata Khat'.