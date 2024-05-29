Madhya Pradesh Mass Murder: Axe-Wielding Man Kills Eight Family Members; Takes Own Life In Chhindwara

In a shocking incident that has sent shockwaves through Madhya Pradesh’s Chhindwara district, a young man in a mass murder attempt killed eight members of a family before taking his own life. The gruesome act occurred in the Mahuljhir police station area late last night, when the perpetrator executed each one with an axe.

The incident reportedly happened between 2 and 3 a.m. in the morning. The accused was identified as Dinesh, an Adivasi man who recently got married. According to the local police cited by news agency IANS, Dinesh used an axe to carry out the murders before he strangled himself. He was allegedly mentally disturbed.

As per reports, one child from the family managed to survive the attack by fleeing, and he subsequently alerted the local authorities. The family members resided in adjacent houses.

The cops have found the bodies of the deceased within the house premises, and they have been sent to conduct post-mortem examinations.

The incident has sparked widespread panic and distress throughout the local community, with residents reeling from the magnitude of the tragedy.