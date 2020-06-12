Maharashtra becomes first state in India to cross one lakh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: Maharashtra has become the first state where the number of COVID-19 positive cases has gone up to 101141. The state with the most number of confirmed coronavirus cases witnessed 3493 new cases with 127 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in the state now stands at 3717.

According to reports, as many as 1718 patients were discharged after recovery, and so far, 47796 patients have been recovered and discharged in the state.

Amid rising COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra's Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde has also been tested positive for coronavirus. He is stated to be asymptomatic and his condition is stable. Munde, a Nationalist Congress Party leader, had attended a state cabinet meeting earlier this week and taken part in the NCP's foundation day event two days ago here.

He is a third Cabinet minister in Maharashtra to contract the COVID-19 virus. Jitendra Awhad (NCP) and Ashok Chavan (Congress) had earlier tested positive, but both have now recovered from the infection.

When asked whether others who had attended the cabinet meeting and the NCP event will be tested, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope told media today that social distancing was observed on both the occasions.

"If anyone has suspicion (of having caught infection) or develops symptoms, he or she should be tested as per the Indian Council of Medical Research's guidelines," Tope added.

Tamil Nadu is second only to Maharashtra with 38,716 confirmed cases followed by Delhi with 34,687 cases and Gujarat with 22,067 cases.

According to the Health Ministry, 10956 news COVID-19 cases and 396 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours since Thursday 8 am taking the country's total tally to 297,535 which includes 141,842 active cases, 147,194 recovered cases, 1 migrant patient, and 8,498 deaths.