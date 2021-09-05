Maharashtra: Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 jolts Kolhapur, no casualty reported

New Delhi: An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale was experienced in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district late on Saturday (September 4, 2021) night. According to the reports, no casualty or property loss has been reported so far.

The seismic activity was recorded at 11.49 pm on Saturday at a depth of 38 km near Kale village, 19 km west of Kolhapur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.9, Occurred on 04-09-2021, 23:49:28 IST, Lat: 16.74 & Long: 74.06, Depth: 38 Km ,Location: 19km W of Kolhapur, Maharashtra," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet at 1:02 am on Sunday.

Kolhapur is located over 200 km from Pune and 375 km from the state capital Mumbai.

